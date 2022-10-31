ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
NOLA.com

The Saints are signing a veteran quarterback to their practice squad

A day after releasing one quarterback from their practice squad, the New Orleans Saints found a replacement. The Saints are signing veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to their practice squad to take the spot previously held by Jake Luton. Hundley was a fifth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Falcons Win Rare High Scoring Game

Falcons (4-4) win rare type of game that propelled them in sole procession of first place by one game in the NFC South. This game versus the Carolina Panthers (2-6) was slated to be a low scoring defensive game, but that was not the case. The Falcons pulled off the high scoring slugfest by kicking a field goal with two minutes left in overtime to win 37-34. Both teams had the opportunity to win during regulation, but mistakes helped not secure the win for either team. It seemed that which team had the ball last would win, and that was the case.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Donald’s Cam Akers message after return to Rams practice

A report yesterday indicating that the Los Angeles Rams will seek to repair their relationship with running back Cam Akers is seemingly taking its first steps in the right direction. The third-year back returned to Rams practice on Thursday, and according to Steve Wyche of NFL Network, defensive tackle Aaron Donald says Akers is “in good spirits.”
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school football playoffs: Brother Rice getting hot, beats WL Western, 30-22

Records can be deceiving. After going 3-5 during the regular season while facing a gauntlet of challenging Catholic League Central Division and non-league foes, Birmingham Brother Rice has found its footing in the Division 3 state football playoffs. Rice stymied host Walled Lake Western’s high-octane offense, which had been averaging nearly 42 points per...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Big Lead

Picture of Chas McCormick's Imprint on the Warning Track is Incredible

Chas McCormick chased down a J.T. Realmuto drive in deep right-center field last night, securing the 26th out after crashing into the wall. It was a crucial play and the type of lay-it-all-on-the-line attitude absolutely necessary to winning a World Series. Had he not made the catch, Realmuto could have ended up on third base as the tying run with one out and we might be talking about the Philadelphia Phillies having two chances to win it all this weekend. The play was awesome in real-time and could go down as one of the most important in franchise history should the Astros prevail.
HOUSTON, TX
The Big Lead

