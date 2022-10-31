Chas McCormick chased down a J.T. Realmuto drive in deep right-center field last night, securing the 26th out after crashing into the wall. It was a crucial play and the type of lay-it-all-on-the-line attitude absolutely necessary to winning a World Series. Had he not made the catch, Realmuto could have ended up on third base as the tying run with one out and we might be talking about the Philadelphia Phillies having two chances to win it all this weekend. The play was awesome in real-time and could go down as one of the most important in franchise history should the Astros prevail.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO