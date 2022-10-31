Read full article on original website
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
NOLA.com
The Saints are signing a veteran quarterback to their practice squad
A day after releasing one quarterback from their practice squad, the New Orleans Saints found a replacement. The Saints are signing veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to their practice squad to take the spot previously held by Jake Luton. Hundley was a fifth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the...
What Roethlisberger would do if he was offensive coordinator
Ben Roethlisberger says he doesn’t want to be the Steelers next offensive coordinator, but he’s happy being an “armchair offensive coordinator.” So what would Big Ben do to fix the offense?
Roundup: Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Sell House; Colts Fire Marcus Brady; NFL Trade Deadline Recap
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander sold their house to Timothee Chalamet, the Colts fired Marcus Brady, a full NFL trade deadline recap and more in the Roundup.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
5 potential roster changes the Steelers should consider during the bye
On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hinted that he was not ruling out significant changes during the bye week. Tomlin also clarified that no coaches will be fired, so these changes are going to be roster related. Here are five potential moves the Steelers could make. Story embed...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Giants rebuffed at least one trade inquiry for 'a good player'
The New York Giants dealt wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the NFL trade deadline and then remained relatively silent at the deadline. Calls were made, but ultimately, general manager Joe Schoen and the Giants stood pat. But not all of those calls were outgoing....
Panthers Week 9 injury report: Chuba Hubbard out vs. Bengals
For the second straight week, it’s going to be the D’Onta Foreman show headlining the Carolina Panthers’ backfield. On Friday, the team ruled out running back Chuba Hubbard—who is still dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 7’s upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row.
Yardbarker
Falcons Win Rare High Scoring Game
Falcons (4-4) win rare type of game that propelled them in sole procession of first place by one game in the NFC South. This game versus the Carolina Panthers (2-6) was slated to be a low scoring defensive game, but that was not the case. The Falcons pulled off the high scoring slugfest by kicking a field goal with two minutes left in overtime to win 37-34. Both teams had the opportunity to win during regulation, but mistakes helped not secure the win for either team. It seemed that which team had the ball last would win, and that was the case.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: Betting edges on Vikings-Commanders, Rams-Buccaneers and more
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Commanders game on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 9 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
markerzone.com
MILES WOOD AND LUKE SCHENN DROP THE GLOVES, CANUCKS' JOSHUA EJECTED FOR THIRD MAN-IN (VIDEO)
Luke Schenn threw a couple of big hits - first on Nate Bastian and then on Mike McLeod - and Miles Wood could not let it stand. The Devils are up 4-1 on the Canucks right now, so frustration could be at play here. Dakota Joshua was tossed from the...
Aaron Donald’s Cam Akers message after return to Rams practice
A report yesterday indicating that the Los Angeles Rams will seek to repair their relationship with running back Cam Akers is seemingly taking its first steps in the right direction. The third-year back returned to Rams practice on Thursday, and according to Steve Wyche of NFL Network, defensive tackle Aaron Donald says Akers is “in good spirits.”
Michigan high school football playoffs: Brother Rice getting hot, beats WL Western, 30-22
Records can be deceiving. After going 3-5 during the regular season while facing a gauntlet of challenging Catholic League Central Division and non-league foes, Birmingham Brother Rice has found its footing in the Division 3 state football playoffs. Rice stymied host Walled Lake Western’s high-octane offense, which had been averaging nearly 42 points per...
Pistons Fall To Handicapped Cavaliers In Demoralizing 112-88 Loss
Despite a solid performance by Cade Cunningham, Detroit could not overcome the Cavalier's mirage from three
Howie Roseman Said F You to Eagles Fans in Houston and They Loved It
VIDEO: Howie Roseman got into it with Eagles fans in Houston. And everyone loved it.
Picture of Chas McCormick's Imprint on the Warning Track is Incredible
Chas McCormick chased down a J.T. Realmuto drive in deep right-center field last night, securing the 26th out after crashing into the wall. It was a crucial play and the type of lay-it-all-on-the-line attitude absolutely necessary to winning a World Series. Had he not made the catch, Realmuto could have ended up on third base as the tying run with one out and we might be talking about the Philadelphia Phillies having two chances to win it all this weekend. The play was awesome in real-time and could go down as one of the most important in franchise history should the Astros prevail.
Jay Williams: Brooklyn Nets Perhaps the Most Unlikable Team in the History of Basketball
The Brooklyn Nets are a soap opera troupe that wears basketball uniforms and win 25 percent of their games while alienating everyone in some sort of bizarro Bre
'Inside the NBA' Dedicated 50 Consecutive Seconds to Shaq's Feet
TNT broadcast an NBA double-header on Tuesday night. The evening began with the Chicago Bulls taking on the Brooklyn Nets which lead to a frank discussion of Ky
