Woburn, MA

chelseapolice.com

Detectives Seize Fentanyl and Cocaine in Morning Arrest

Chelsea was named one of 35 cities that received funding from the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge for the Chelsea Hub initiative. Led by the Chelsea Police Department, the Hub is a weekly gathering of service providers that connects high-risk individuals to the help they need. People often face more than...
CHELSEA, MA
Boston

BPD seeks to identify suspects in downtown attack, robbery

A man and woman said they were attacked as they brought trash out to a dumpster behind a convenience store. Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men in connection to an attack and robbery at a downtown convenience store on Wednesday night. Police arrived at...
BOSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

Husband of Newly Identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Was Fingered in Double Murder

The husband of Ruth Marie Terry, the infamous “Lady of the Dunes” whose real identity was only uncovered on Monday, was arrested for killing a previous wife and daughter in 1960, according to a report that year by the United Press International. Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who hopped between at least four wives, was suspected of killing his second wife, Manzanita Rockwell, and her daughter, Dolores Mearns, after the unidentified remains of a young woman were discovered in a basement septic tank beneath where Muldavin lived and worked. For unclear reasons, Muldavin was given a suspended sentence and freed just two years later. In February 1974, after another wife and a grand larceny charge, Muldavin got hitched to Terry in Nevada. A newspaper report at the time noted that Muldavin, under the pseudonym Michael Strong, bought a sports car and “drove across the country to Provincetown, Mass.” Terry’s remains would be found in July of that year, partially decapitated, handless, and lying on a towel nude on sand dunes just outside the town at the tip of Cape Cod.Read it at Boston Globe
PROVINCETOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Man took 1-month-old baby from mother outside South Station, drove off, police say

Wednesday night, transit police placed a man into custody for forcefully removing an infant from its mother outside of South Station. According to an alert the police tweeted out around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the alleged kidnapping took place outside South Station. Police said that the man fled with the 1-month-old infant in a 2003 Chevy Red Suburban vehicle and that they believed they might be traveling toward Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest man after reportedly seizing over 14 pounds of drugs

Massachusetts State Police have arrested a man after seizing over 14 pounds of drugs in his possession. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Trooper Michael Barrera of the Troop C Community Action Team, was patrolling Route 84 eastbound in Sturbridge. While traversing the “S” curve prior to exit 6A, Trooper Barrera saw a black Toyota Sienna minivan and determined it to be travelling almost 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Trooper Barrera stopped the vehicle.
STURBRIDGE, MA
Caught in Southie

Baby safe after kidnapping attempt at South Station

MBTA Police Department reports that a man is in custody concerning the possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station. Transit police first tweeted about the potential kidnapping around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to MBTA police, the man is a relative of the baby and is accused of...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Missing boy from Hudson found safe

HUDSON, N.H. — A 13-year-old Hudson boy who went missing Wednesday evening has been found safe. Police said the boy did not return home after he was spotted at about 4:45 p.m. riding an electric scooter in the area of Pinewood Road. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, police announced...
HUDSON, NH
MassLive.com

Acton police seek info on 2 vehicles in video after hit-and-run crash

With a surveillance video in their possession, Acton police are seeking the public’s help to identify a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a 13-year-old pedestrian before it fled on Wednesday. Authorities obtained video surveillance from a local business as part of their ongoing investigation, according to John Guilfoil...
ACTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM

A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
BOSTON, MA
natickreport.com

Natick breaks silence on suspended police officer

Following a series of news reports on a Natick Police officer suspended for an alleged assault on a department dispatcher, the town has issued a press release outlining a timeline of how it’s been handling the situation since mid-2020. The town’s handling of the situation has come under scrutiny from the reports.
NATICK, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

