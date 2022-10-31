Read full article on original website
Some parents are overjoyed at the prospect of permanent daylight-saving time, saying changing the clock messes up kids' sleep
While not changing the clock sounds great for parents, some sleep experts worry about daylight-saving time's effects on our circadian rhythms.
Fox 59
Almost time to set back the clocks: Here are the pros and cons
(NewsNation) — Americans should remember to set their clocks back an hour before they go to bed Saturday as the nation prepares for the return to standard time. When the clocks “fall back,” people gain an hour of sleep, but there are pros and cons to the annual time change.
Fox 59
Blood moon lunar eclipse to rise on Election Day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ominous blood moon lunar eclipse will hang in the sky as ballots are set to be tallied for the Nov. 8 general election. The Election Day eclipse, NASA says, is the last total lunar eclipse the Earth will see for the next three years. A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align, causing the moon to be draped in the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra.
