PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ominous blood moon lunar eclipse will hang in the sky as ballots are set to be tallied for the Nov. 8 general election. The Election Day eclipse, NASA says, is the last total lunar eclipse the Earth will see for the next three years. A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align, causing the moon to be draped in the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra.

