CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
TheDailyBeast

Jordan Peterson’s Constant State of Delusional Panic

Jordan Peterson sees totalitarianism everywhere he looks.The clinical psychologist and professor—turned best-selling author and self-help guru to disaffected young males and, now, right-wing culture war commentator—argues that vaccine mandates, gender-neutral pronouns, and excesses of compassion (a possible symptom of “female totalitarianism”) are all nudges toward an inescapable descent toward absolute state control.Peterson’s latest anti-totalitarian campaign focuses on the tyranny of…professional services and accounting firms.In a recent article for The Telegraph titled, “Peddlers of environmental doom have shown their true totalitarian colours,” Peterson envisions a dystopian near-future in which the international accounting firm Deloitte—working in conjunction with governments and international institutions—imposes...

