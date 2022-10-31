Nearly a third of a million households have signed up for a programme to help them save on their energy and reduce the risk of power cuts this winter.Octopus Energy said that 320,000 of its customers had decided to sign up to the scheme, which was expected to launch on Tuesday.It is around a quarter of the 1.4 million households who were eligible.The participants will be paid if they reduce their energy use on some days during peak hours.We’re heading into a critical moment for the UK energy sector, and we need a resilient grid to support households through this...

4 DAYS AGO