WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
The Independent

More than 300,000 sign up for trial to save on energy bills

Nearly a third of a million households have signed up for a programme to help them save on their energy and reduce the risk of power cuts this winter.Octopus Energy said that 320,000 of its customers had decided to sign up to the scheme, which was expected to launch on Tuesday.It is around a quarter of the 1.4 million households who were eligible.The participants will be paid if they reduce their energy use on some days during peak hours.We’re heading into a critical moment for the UK energy sector, and we need a resilient grid to support households through this...
TheStreet

Dollar General Making a Major Move Into Healthcare

Dollar General (DG) rarely gets mentioned as one of America's biggest and most successful retailers. That might be because the chain serves the parts of the United States ignored by most retailers. It also has an audience that's less affluent than the customers Target and even Walmart go after. What...
BBC

Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed

Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
The Independent

Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

‘Where is your plan?’: Sir Keir Starmer challenges Tories over policies to tackle cost of living crisis. Former chancellor and now prime minister Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.
BBC

Energy Bills Support Scheme: £400 payment 'may not come until January'

The timing and delivery of the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme is still unclear, the Utility Regulator has said. Households in Northern Ireland are due to be credited with the payment automatically to help with energy costs this winter. But it has been warned it may not arrive until...
BBC

Cost of living: Interest rate rise fear for business owner

Some companies will not exist in January if interest rate rises continue, a business owner has warned. It comes as the Bank of England has decided to raise interest rates from 2.25% to 3%, the biggest increase since 1989. Domenico Scarpetta faced interest rate hikes in the 1990s, but back...
CBS Minnesota

How the Fed's latest jumbo rate hike affects your money

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday again turned to its most potent weapon for subduing inflation, with the central bank boosting rates for a sixth time in 2022. That means the cost of borrowing will continue to rise for consumers and businesses, an economic pinch that could have a major impact on your finances.The Fed said it is boosting its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point on Wednesday, marking its fourth consecutive hike of that size this year. Earlier in 2022, the central bank had nudged rates higher by smaller amounts — 0.25 and 0.5 percentage points — but with inflation...
ConsumerAffairs

Winter heating bills may not break the bank after all

Not long ago the headlines were filled with dire warnings about skyrocketing home heating bills this winter. It could still happen, but industry experts say a sudden and unexpected drop in natural gas prices could help consumers cope. The market price of natural gas is now down 40% from the...
Los Angeles Times

Stocks fall after Fed says it’s too soon to pause rate hikes

Stocks fell sharply after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell signaled that interest rates will need to go even higher than previously thought in order to tame the worst inflation in decades. The Fed also raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday, its fourth consecutive hike...
WWD

SMBs Are Struggling to Pay Rent in the U.S.

According to new survey findings from Alignable, the Boston-based small business referral network with over 7 million members, small business owners’ ability to pay rent on time took a 7 percent dive in just one month, reaching 37 percent of U.S. small business owners in October. Chuck Casto, head of news and research at Alignable, said this is the largest and most rapid increase in 2022. Moreover, in September, rent delinquency had reached a six-month low, which was coupled with an optimistic outlook for earning potential as many small business owners reported increased sales.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week...
BBC

'Evictions made us feel hopeless and disconnected' say Norwich tenants

A bill to prevent landlords from evicting tenants at short notice and without giving them a reason is back on the government's agenda. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it was "still committed" to banning such evictions. The Renters Reform Bill is currently with parliament and seeks...

