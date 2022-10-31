Read full article on original website
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
SNAP benefits have risen; find out how much monthly payments are now
People who receive food stamps have gotten a boost in their monthly allotment. Effective Oct. 1, monthly benefits went up 12.5% because of inflation, CNN reported. However, groceries are about 13.5% higher on average for the year ending in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The levels are...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Food Stamps by Household: How Much the 2023 COLA Boosted Monthly SNAP Benefits
Americans who depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy food have had a rough go of it in 2022 due to soaring prices for everything from eggs and bacon to veggies and...
SNAP Benefits Update: Eligible Family Could Get Maximum Food Stamps Worth $4,250 In 2023, How To Apply?
The US government determines the new maximum payment for people who use food stamps based on inflation each year. Every year on October 1st, the new Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA) take effect and are in force through the following year.
Grocery prices are soaring. But this food favorite is getting cheaper
There's at least one item in the grocery store that is getting less expensive: avocados.
If a recession comes, don't count on unemployment insurance — states aren't ready to give you benefits
A new report looks at how America's unemployment insurance system is faring. The result: Many states pay little and for fewer weeks, and it takes over a month to get benefits. That's bad news for laid-off workers if another economic downturn comes soon. When the pandemic first hit, the federal...
More than 300,000 sign up for trial to save on energy bills
Nearly a third of a million households have signed up for a programme to help them save on their energy and reduce the risk of power cuts this winter.Octopus Energy said that 320,000 of its customers had decided to sign up to the scheme, which was expected to launch on Tuesday.It is around a quarter of the 1.4 million households who were eligible.The participants will be paid if they reduce their energy use on some days during peak hours.We’re heading into a critical moment for the UK energy sector, and we need a resilient grid to support households through this...
Dollar General Making a Major Move Into Healthcare
Dollar General (DG) rarely gets mentioned as one of America's biggest and most successful retailers. That might be because the chain serves the parts of the United States ignored by most retailers. It also has an audience that's less affluent than the customers Target and even Walmart go after. What...
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022
‘Where is your plan?’: Sir Keir Starmer challenges Tories over policies to tackle cost of living crisis. Former chancellor and now prime minister Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.
BBC
Energy Bills Support Scheme: £400 payment 'may not come until January'
The timing and delivery of the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme is still unclear, the Utility Regulator has said. Households in Northern Ireland are due to be credited with the payment automatically to help with energy costs this winter. But it has been warned it may not arrive until...
BBC
Cost of living: Interest rate rise fear for business owner
Some companies will not exist in January if interest rate rises continue, a business owner has warned. It comes as the Bank of England has decided to raise interest rates from 2.25% to 3%, the biggest increase since 1989. Domenico Scarpetta faced interest rate hikes in the 1990s, but back...
Housing isn't getting any cheaper. But an expensive mortgage is not the only thing making homes so unaffordable.
Good morning to the smartest corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here. Based on the thoughtful tweets (@philrosenn) and email responses you send me each morning, I'm convinced there's no group more clever than Opening Bell readers. If you haven't done so yet, take a shot today answering...
How the Fed's latest jumbo rate hike affects your money
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday again turned to its most potent weapon for subduing inflation, with the central bank boosting rates for a sixth time in 2022. That means the cost of borrowing will continue to rise for consumers and businesses, an economic pinch that could have a major impact on your finances.The Fed said it is boosting its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point on Wednesday, marking its fourth consecutive hike of that size this year. Earlier in 2022, the central bank had nudged rates higher by smaller amounts — 0.25 and 0.5 percentage points — but with inflation...
Thanksgiving dinner will be a lot more expensive this year, report finds
Looks like Thanksgiving will be a lot pricier this year.
ConsumerAffairs
Winter heating bills may not break the bank after all
Not long ago the headlines were filled with dire warnings about skyrocketing home heating bills this winter. It could still happen, but industry experts say a sudden and unexpected drop in natural gas prices could help consumers cope. The market price of natural gas is now down 40% from the...
Stocks fall after Fed says it’s too soon to pause rate hikes
Stocks fell sharply after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell signaled that interest rates will need to go even higher than previously thought in order to tame the worst inflation in decades. The Fed also raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday, its fourth consecutive hike...
SMBs Are Struggling to Pay Rent in the U.S.
According to new survey findings from Alignable, the Boston-based small business referral network with over 7 million members, small business owners’ ability to pay rent on time took a 7 percent dive in just one month, reaching 37 percent of U.S. small business owners in October. Chuck Casto, head of news and research at Alignable, said this is the largest and most rapid increase in 2022. Moreover, in September, rent delinquency had reached a six-month low, which was coupled with an optimistic outlook for earning potential as many small business owners reported increased sales.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week...
BBC
'Evictions made us feel hopeless and disconnected' say Norwich tenants
A bill to prevent landlords from evicting tenants at short notice and without giving them a reason is back on the government's agenda. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it was "still committed" to banning such evictions. The Renters Reform Bill is currently with parliament and seeks...
