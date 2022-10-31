ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
ABC Action News

Commissioner at FCC urges ban on social app TikTok

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr says he has “little confidence there’s a path forward” when it comes to trying to make a national security agreement with the social media app TikTok. Carr said, “Perhaps the deal CFIUS [Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States]...
ABC Action News

Why are political ads allowed to run misinformation?

Lies in political ads are common. There are entire news segments dedicated to investigating what's true and what's not. But are candidates allowed to be dishonest in ads?. "Can candidates lie in political ads? That really depends on how you look at it," said David Oxenford, a broadcast and digital media lawyer.

