Read full article on original website
Related
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
ABC Action News
Commissioner at FCC urges ban on social app TikTok
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr says he has “little confidence there’s a path forward” when it comes to trying to make a national security agreement with the social media app TikTok. Carr said, “Perhaps the deal CFIUS [Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States]...
ABC Action News
Why are political ads allowed to run misinformation?
Lies in political ads are common. There are entire news segments dedicated to investigating what's true and what's not. But are candidates allowed to be dishonest in ads?. "Can candidates lie in political ads? That really depends on how you look at it," said David Oxenford, a broadcast and digital media lawyer.
Comments / 0