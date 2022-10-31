Halloween may be over, but the spookiest time of the year is just around the corner in the NFL: the dreaded byepocalypse. With six teams on bye in Week 9 — and a whopping 22 byes between now and the fantasy football playoffs — owners in season-long leagues will be scrambling to find enough depth to start consistently strong teams. Our Week 10 waiver wire watchlist will help you navigate this unfriendly territory and pinpoint widely available free agents, such as Deon Jackson, Josh Palmer, and Isaiah Likely, who could come become hot pickups.

1 DAY AGO