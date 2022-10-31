Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Ezekiel Elliott draws Cowboys' scorn after 'leaking' Thanksgiving helmets... that Dallas revealed four months ago
Secrets, secrets are no fun...unless you tell Zeke. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared to have gotten front office personnel riled up on Wednesday when he "leaked" pictures of Dallas' Thanksgiving Day helmets to fans via his Instagram story. The Cowboys' social media team quickly scolded their longtime running back...
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Chase Claypool trade on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'Not surprised' Packers were in on deal
Silence is golden. Sometimes, it's painful. The Packers were, once again, deafeningly quiet prior to the 2022 NFL trade deadline, despite having their sights set on a player that was moved. That's not great news for Aaron Rodgers, who needs just a bit more wide receiver help this year. Chase...
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Sporting News
Fantasy WR Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
As we roll into Week 9, making the right start 'em sit 'em moves is crucial to your hopes of moving up the regular season standings as the fantasy football playoffs loom. That's especially true at wide receiver, where a decent chunk of the player pool is gone this week thanks to six byes, which shakes up our Week 9 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues.
Sporting News
Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Is A.J. Brown related to Antonio Brown? What to know about Eagles WR's NFL family ties
Football is family — except when it's not. As is the case with many NFL players who share the same last name, family roots run deep across the league. The Watts, Bosas, Chubbs, Kelces are some of the related players across the league, with many more generational links between players young and old.
Sporting News
Is Dan Snyder selling the Commanders? What NFL franchise is worth as Washington owner explores 'potential transactions'
Don't light those cigars yet, Commanders fans. It's rare that owners are on the hot seat, but given Jim Irsay's recent comments and the common tumult surrounding the Washington Commanders franchise, Dan Snyder's may be getting just a little bit warm. While owners passed on the opportunity to remove Snyder...
Sporting News
Buccaneers vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 9
When the NFL's schedule makers put together the 2022 schedule, a Week 9 late-afternoon rematch of last season's NFC Divisional playoffs matchup appeared to be a wise move. With only one other late-afternoon game on the Week 9 slate, the majority of eyes would be on two of the perceived better teams in the NFL, but this weekend's matchup between the 3-5 Buccaneers and 3-4 Rams is anything but that.
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 10 underdogs with the best odds to win
Interesting situation here in Underdog Land, which is where your beloved Underdog Challengers dwell. The No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings – Tennessee – is more than a touchdown underdog this weekend. Curious, yes. Has that happened before? Glad you asked!. In 2014, Mississippi State...
Sporting News
Where is Brandin Cooks? Texans WR sitting out 'Thursday Night Football' after trade rumors
There may be many chefs in the kitchen on "Thursday Night Football," but the Texans will be missing Cooks. The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and while Brandin Cooks' name was attached in trade rumors throughout the week, the No. 1 wideout remained in Houston past the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9
The Eagles haven't lost through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They will look to continue their undefeated streak on the road in Week 9. Philadelphia is traveling to Houston on the short week to play against the Texans. It will be the sixth time in franchise history that these two teams have met; the Eagles have yet to lose against the Texans, with a perfect 5-0 record.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 9 Eagles-Texans single-game tournaments
The undefeated Eagles and Texans will kick off Week 9 on Thursday Night Football. Unlike last week's TNF contest between the Ravens and Buccaneers where there were multiple high-upside options for FanDuel single-game lineups, we don't have the same variety of options. Nevertheless, DFS players will still find a way to maximize their five roster spots with players like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Miles Sanders, and Dameon Pierce in action.
Sporting News
'Thursday Night Football' schedule 2022: Dates, times, teams for Amazon's NFL prime-time games
The NFL "Thursday Night Football" series has a new look in 2022. The Thursday prime-time games are being streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (aside from the local markets of the two teams playing. Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast crew is loaded with talent. During the game, you can hear...
Pistons Fall To Handicapped Cavaliers In Demoralizing 112-88 Loss
Despite a solid performance by Cade Cunningham, Detroit could not overcome the Cavalier's mirage from three
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 10: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deon Jackson, Joshua Palmer & Isaiah Likely
Halloween may be over, but the spookiest time of the year is just around the corner in the NFL: the dreaded byepocalypse. With six teams on bye in Week 9 — and a whopping 22 byes between now and the fantasy football playoffs — owners in season-long leagues will be scrambling to find enough depth to start consistently strong teams. Our Week 10 waiver wire watchlist will help you navigate this unfriendly territory and pinpoint widely available free agents, such as Deon Jackson, Josh Palmer, and Isaiah Likely, who could come become hot pickups.
Sporting News
Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers
"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
Sporting News
Cam Akers' falling out with Rams, explained: Shedding light on RB's absence from team, possible return
It has been a tumultuous season for Rams running back Cam Akers. In his first campaign since tearing his Achilles in 2021, Akers had a falling out with Los Angeles midway through October, and it appeared that he had played his final snap with the Rams, based on reports. Akers hasn't played in any of the team's games since Week 5, missing games against the Panthers and the 49ers.
Sporting News
NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, more RBs affecting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
As Week 9's initial injury reports begin to roll in, fantasy football owners with ailing running backs like Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, James Conner, Gus Edwards, and Chuba Hubbard need to remain in the loop on their most recent updates. Knowing their current statuses plays a key role in spotting potential sleepers and navigating your start 'em, sit 'em decisions with the fantasy playoffs looming.
