Troy Messenger
Camp stew: Going, going, gone!
The Pike County Salvation Army’s November 2022 Camp Stew Sale was, yet another, “Sold Out!” success. Donna Kidd, Service Center director, said orders were placed for 720 quarts of the “famous’ camp stew for pickup between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. By 5 p.m. most all orders had been filled. Kidd said people sometimes forget, so any orders placed but not picked up will be held for a day and then will be available for sale. Kidd expressed appreciation for the community’s support of the camp stew fundraiser. The monies raised will support the increasing needs that come with the winter season coupled with the existing needs of friends and neighbors. For information about availability of the camp stew, call 808-1069.
Troy Messenger
Military veteran to deliver Helen Keller Lecture
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Luke Murphy, who was catastrophically wounded by an improvised explosive device in 2006 during his second tour of duty in Iraq, will bring his message of overcoming adversity to Troy University on Nov. 10 as a part of the University’s Helen Keller Lecture Series. The...
Troy Messenger
Resurfacing leads Brundidge Council agenda
The Brundidge City Council’s met this week to consider the extension to the Verizon Permit, review and consider the bid recommendations from Poly, Inc. for resurfacing Veterans Blvd. and to consider the resolution for a senior van from the Alabama Department of Transportation. The contract price for the resurfacing...
Troy Messenger
Troy travels to Louisiana for conference crash
The Troy Trojans (6-2, 4-1) football team is on the road this week for a Sun Belt Conference clash with the reigning SBC Champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-4, 2-3). Troy is coming off a much-needed bye week after defeating rival South Alabama back on Oct. 20 to take first place in the Sun Belt West. The win also marked Troy’s fifth straight win of the season, the first time the Trojans have had that long of a winning streak since 2018. A win on Saturday would mark the first six-game winning streak the Trojans have had since 2017.
Troy Messenger
Troy announces Fan Appreciation Day for home finale
The Troy Trojans football team will wrap up the home schedule for the 2022 season at Veterans Memorial Stadium against ULM on Nov. 19 and will celebrate Fan Appreciation Day with ticket and prize giveaways. There will be free food giveaways from Jersey Mike’s, Chik-fil-a, Hooks BBQ, Domino’s Pizza, Momma...
WSFA
Man dies in Montgomery shooting on Halloween
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a 25-year-old man as the city’s latest homicide victim. According to police, Joshua Snyder was killed in a shooting on Monday night, Halloween. Officers were called to the 5700 block of Arbor Station around 8:50 p.m., police said. There, officers found...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
wdhn.com
Stabbing arrest of high school student at a Geneva Co. field party
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Slocomb high school student has been accused of stabbing at a Halloween party that hundreds of young people attended. A witness tells WDHN that a KKK costume triggered the violence at a field party in the Fadette community of Southeastern Geneva County. Around...
Alabama man killed after truck drove through intersection, struck embankment
An Alabama man was killed when his truck struck an embankment Wednesday night. Alabama state troopers report that the single-vehicle accident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Gin Road approximately 5 miles south of Dothan, Alabama. Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck driven by Larry Burk,...
Troy Messenger
CHHS unveils Demario Harris Field
On Thursday, Charles Henderson High School and the City of Troy unveiled Demario Harris Field, the new name for the CHHS Practice Field, in honor of the late CHHS Trojan. In 2014, Harris suffered an injury during a game that ultimately took his life. Now, Harris’ legacy will live on at Demario Harris Field, Charles Henderson Football’s practice field next to the school. Friends, family and community members gathered at the field on Thursday for the dedication and unveiling of the honor, as well as to pay tribute to his memory.
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of a teen. Shonta Demarco McNeal, 44, was arrested Tuesday on two first-degree counts, according to Dothan City Jail records. Dothan police spokesperson Sgt. Tim Mullis said the alleged victim is between the...
wdhn.com
Victim identified in deadly church crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An early morning crash took the life of a Dothan man after running into a wall, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, was driving through an intersection on Memphis Church Road when he struck a curb and hit the side of the Memphis Church Building. Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
WSFA
Person shot at Troy gas station, police say
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
WSFA
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
Troy Messenger
ALEA arrests suspect in Elba School threat
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an arrest has been made in connection to a threat made on Elba City Schools in Coffee County. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Special Agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools at approximately 8 a.m., according to the release. The suspect associated with the threat is currently in custody by officers and is being interview. The name of the suspect has not been released.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
Troy Messenger
IAC, Department of Theatre and Dance partner for ArtSPARK, ‘Pipers in the Park’
Troy University’s International Arts Center will team up with Troy’s theatre performance ensemble, The Pied Pipers, for a special morning of arts and performances for area families on Saturday, Nov. 5. Families may bring their elementary-aged children to the International Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
alabamanews.net
Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing
A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
