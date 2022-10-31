ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Union, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chenango County Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Chenango County man was arrested after a traffic stop in Oneonta. Ronald J. Menard of New Berlin was found to be driving a vehicle with a suspended license. Menard was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree and No/Inadequate Stop Lamp.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Sheriff's Blotter

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces several arrests for various violations. According to the office, Jonathan S. Shaw of Franklin was arrested on October 17th after the office says he violated an order of protection. Shaw was charged with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Also in...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Work on Old IBM Campus Leads to Road Closures in Endicott

On your drive to work Thursday morning you may have noticed some road closures in the Village of Endicott. The northbound lane of Oak Hill Avenue between Clark Street and Watson Boulevard was closed for facade work at the Huron campus. The next step for crews is removing the elevated...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Roadwork to Close Town of Barker Road Next Week

A construction project will have a county road closed for a few days next week. According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, South Street in the Town of Barker will be closed beginning Monday, November 7th at 7 a.m. Crews will be replacing a culvert between the intersections...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Police Moves to new Public Safety Radio Network

The new network, headed by the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, will help 55 different first responder agencies. Before the change, the old network had 12 different systems with some portions from the 1970s. The police chief says so far they have had no problems. "This new radio system...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: November 4, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Binghamton teachers have reported catching several young boys with cigarettes at school this week. A campaign has now been launched to prevent the selling of cigarettes to boys under the age of 18. The Hull-Grummond...
BINGHAMTON, NY

