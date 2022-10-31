Read full article on original website
Chenango County Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Chenango County man was arrested after a traffic stop in Oneonta. Ronald J. Menard of New Berlin was found to be driving a vehicle with a suspended license. Menard was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree and No/Inadequate Stop Lamp.
Delaware County Sheriff's Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces several arrests for various violations. According to the office, Jonathan S. Shaw of Franklin was arrested on October 17th after the office says he violated an order of protection. Shaw was charged with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Also in...
Work on Old IBM Campus Leads to Road Closures in Endicott
On your drive to work Thursday morning you may have noticed some road closures in the Village of Endicott. The northbound lane of Oak Hill Avenue between Clark Street and Watson Boulevard was closed for facade work at the Huron campus. The next step for crews is removing the elevated...
Roadwork to Close Town of Barker Road Next Week
A construction project will have a county road closed for a few days next week. According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, South Street in the Town of Barker will be closed beginning Monday, November 7th at 7 a.m. Crews will be replacing a culvert between the intersections...
Endicott Police Moves to new Public Safety Radio Network
The new network, headed by the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, will help 55 different first responder agencies. Before the change, the old network had 12 different systems with some portions from the 1970s. The police chief says so far they have had no problems. "This new radio system...
100 Years Ago: November 4, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Binghamton teachers have reported catching several young boys with cigarettes at school this week. A campaign has now been launched to prevent the selling of cigarettes to boys under the age of 18. The Hull-Grummond...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says her opponent and the GOP are being 'dishonest' about crime
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday accused Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin of using crime concerns to cynically attack her, but also acknowledged that the issue was rooted in sincere worries among the voters who will decide her political fate next week. "We're dealing with people's feelings here....
Norwich Takes Down Susquehanna Valley in Thriller, Advances to Section IV Class B Title Game
Norwich clips Windsor 35-34 to advance to the Section IV Class B Championship game. The Purple Tornado will take on the winner of Johnson City @ Maine-Endwell which plays tomorrow.
New York Democrats are bracing for stunning Election Day losses, and they already have a fall guy
Democratic officials and strategists in New York tell CNN they are bracing for what could be stunning losses in the governor's race and in contests for as many as four US House seats largely in the suburbs. With crime dominating the headlines and the airwaves, multiple Democrats watching these races...
Vestal Takes Care of Horseheads, Advances to Class A Section Championship
The Vestal Golden Bears football team took care of business before a home crowd at Dick Hoover Stadium, notching a 30-6 win over the Horseheads Blue Raiders. They advance to play Union-Endicott in the Section IV Class A Championship game next week. Check out the highlights above!
