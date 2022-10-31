Read full article on original website
Related
Wraith to Get Prestige Skin in Apex Legends Season 15
According to leaks, Wraith is set to get a Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 15. Other than Heirlooms, Prestige skins are the other, slightly newer, high-tier cosmetic items for players to get their hands on. So far we've seen Bangalore and Bloodhound receive their Prestige skins, along with unique finisher animations. The appearance of these skins also changes with the more damage a player deals with the Legends.
Lifeline and Loba Received Secret Buffs in Apex Season 15
Both Lifeline and Loba appear to have received some decent buffs, but it wasn't mentioned in the patch notes for Season 15. Apex players are already familiar with the blue Support Bins found dotted around the maps. They often contain some rare loot and supplies for Legends to get their hands on, but Lifeline has always gotten some special treatment when it comes to the bins.
3 Legends to Pair With Catalyst in Apex Legends
We're just hours into Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse, which means the jury's still out on how best to utilize the newest Legend in the game, Catalyst. Catalyst is a defensive-class character whose kit revolves around stopping enemy pushes and countering scan Legends. As such, while the Defensive Conjurer should be a great fit for just about any team comp, here's a breakdown of the top-three best Legends players should look to pair with Catalyst in Apex Legends: Eclipse.
Modern Warfare 2 Stat Tracker: Best to Use
Looking for the best stat tracker to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Look no further. Just like with most competitive shooters these days, being able to see your match history and combat record can go a long way towards helping you understand what is and isn't working, as well as give you an idea of how you stack up to the competition. As such, here's a breakdown of the best stat tracker to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Alpha Wheels in Rocket League Explained
Released in 2014, Rocket League Alpha was the very first version of the game. Over time the wheels from its early stages have increased in both rarity and value.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has Zombies? We've got you covered. Ever since their series debut in Call of Duty: World at War (2008), Zombies have been a staple part of COD titles, as seen most recently with both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not Modern Warfare 2 has Zombies.
Widely Ignored SMG Contains Best Potential for Victories in Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty fans might be sleeping on a ridiculously powerful SMG that can pave the way for plenty of Warzone victories. The UGR is noteworthy for the superb mobility and range it displays in matches which have made it a prominent threat for players finding themselves within its crosshairs. Its impressive stats and abilities have made it a top choice for notable players and have placed it amongst the top weapons of our Warzone Weapon Tier List.
Disney Dreamlight Valley 'Not Loading on Switch': How to Fix
Disney Dreamlight Valley players on the Nintendo Switch were experiencing massive issues when trying to load into the game.
Are There Prestiges in Modern Warfare 2?
Here's a breakdown of whether or not Prestiging is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Treyarch Developing Ranked Play for Modern Warfare 2
Treyarch have confirmed that they will be developing the Ranked Play for Modern Warfare 2, and have given an estimated time frame for when we'll see it launch. Treyarch, who previously developed the Ranked Play for Call of Duty: Vanguard, took to Twitter to announce that they would be working on the mode for Modern Warfare 2. The announcement read, "#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on Modern Warfare 2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver: Competitive Modes, Ranked Skill Divisions, Visible Skill Ratings, Top 250 Leaderboard, Competitive Rewards."
Best Broken Moon POIs in Apex Legends Season 15
Broken Moon is the latest map introduced in Apex Legends Season 15 and we have the rundown on the best locations for players to drop in during matches. Respawn Entertainment recently revealed Broken Moon as the new map to coalesce with the introduction of the Catalyst character. Apex Legends fans also have a new battle pass to progress through that, as previous battle passes have, rewards players with exclusive cosmetics and items.
Modern Warfare 2 Streamer Plays With Hacks and Still Loses Game
Fans of the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are banding together to make fun of a Tik Tok streamer who, despite using wall hacks and aimbot, still can't seem to win his games. Although cheating has always been a part of the Call of Duty franchise, it...
How to Ignite Structures for Herald Quest in Fortnite
The Herald has made her way onto the island and we have the tips you need to complete one of the various quests required to unlock her outfit.
How to Earn Gargantuan Grrloc Ground Mount in World of Warcraft
Proven to be the biggest murloc to have entered the game thus far, players will now be able to ride and attack enemies with the new Gargantuan Grrloc Ground Mount.
3 Best Overwatch 2 Workshop Codes
Workshop codes are a great way for Overwatch 2 players to spice up their game. In order to use Workshop codes, Overwatch 2 players need to first create a custom lobby game. From there they can import the code in the lobby settings. There's a treasure trove of codes available for Overwatch 2 alone.
How to Tune Weapons in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, players are able to earn access to a level of Attachment customization never seen before in the series — Weapon Tuning. For those wondering how to take advantage of everything that this "persistent endgame level of Weapon Customization" has to offer, here's a breakdown of how to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2.
What is Mitigated Damage Overwatch 2?
An explanation about what the stat MIT means on the Overwatch 2 scoreboard.
How to Unlock Gold Camo in Modern Warfare 2
The Gold Camo is one of the best shows of commitment a player can have in Call of Duty. Here's how to unlock it in Modern Warfare 2. If you're looking for a way to show just how must time and effort you've put into playing Modern Warfare 2, then the Gold Camo is the way to go. Having been a staple in the CoD franchise across multiple entries, the way to unlock Gold Camo has changed across the years.
Kojima Addresses Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned Conspiracies
Hideo Kojima has put to rest the conspiracies surrounding him and Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned.
Is God of War Ragnarök Included in PlayStation Plus Premium?
God of War Ragnarök is set to release in just a few weeks time, and players are wondering if it'll be included as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0