$550 PlayStation VR2 launches on Feb. 22, 2023
Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset will cost $550 in the US when it launches on February 22, 2023, almost exactly two years after the headset was first announced. The $550 package will come bundled with two tracked, handheld "PS VR2 Sense" controllers and stereo headphones, Sony announced in a blog post Wednesday morning. A $600 bundle will include the VR-exclusive Horizon Call of the Mountain.
Steam on Chromebooks enters beta, adds AMD support
It has been almost three years since Chromebook users got word that Steam support is coming to ChromeOS. We're still not totally there yet, but today Google announced that it's ready to enter beta testing. In a blog post, Zach Alcorn, Google product manager, announced that Steam on Chromebooks is...
Netflix’s ad-supported plan doesn’t work on Apple TV, “older” Chromecasts, PS3
Netflix's newest offering, a $7-per-month "Basic with Ads" plan, comes with inherent compromises: five minutes of ads per hour, one device at a time, no downloads, 720p resolution, and some unavailable content. But there are also several device compatibility issues, including new devices. On Netflix's help center page for people...
Netflix’s ad-supported tier launches at $6.99—but there are compromises
Today, Netflix launched "Basic with Ads," its previously announced ad-supported subscription tier, in the US and several other countries. At $6.99 monthly, it's the cheapest Netflix subscription option, but it comes with some notable compromises. The countries to get Basic with Ads today include the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy,...
Elon Musk Tries to Win Advertisers Back by Threatening Them
Elon Musk is threatening to “name and shame” advertisers who have hit pause on Twitter while his takeover of the social media platform sows chaos.The idea, apparently, is that Musk’s fans would boycott those companies until they agree to start funneling ad bucks to Twitter again.General Mills, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Pfizer are among the major corporations that have stopped advertising on Twitter since Musk bought it a week ago for $44 billion.The vast majority of Twitter’s revenue comes from advertising, and the new boss was not happy to see the bottom line drying up.“Twitter has had a massive drop...
Intel’s oft-delayed “Sapphire Rapids” Xeon CPUs are finally coming in early 2023
Intel's next-generation Xeon CPUs based on the new Sapphire Rapids architecture have been delayed more than once, but Intel is finally gearing up to begin selling them to PC companies and end users. According to an announcement-about-an-announcement tweet from Intel, a "data center launch event" on January 10 will include Sapphire Rapids processors, and the chips have currently "met product release qualifications and the company is starting to ramp-up deployment."
OpenAI debuts DALL-E API so devs can integrate its AI artwork into their apps
On Thursday, OpenAI announced the introduction of an API for its DALL-E image synthesis model that will allow developers to easily integrate its AI image generation technology into their apps. DALL-E, currently available as a standalone commercial service, allows people to generate novel 1024×1024 images from text descriptions called "prompts." The generated images can vary in style from photorealistic to abstract—and many styles in between.
Intel says that both Intel and AMD CPUs can update Arc GPU firmware [Updated]
Update, 7:35 pm ET: Intel told Ars Technica that it is possible for both Intel and AMD-based platforms to update Arc GPU firmware, and that Intel's Management Engine wasn't actually required for firmware updates. "Intel Arc products do not require the host CSME to update Arc firmware," an Intel spokesperson...
Twitter shuts offices for day as it cuts 50% of workforce; staff already suing
A day after it was reported that Twitter would lay off 50 percent of staff, Twitter has temporarily shut down its offices to begin layoffs. Some staff told Reuters that hundreds of employees who got this news yesterday immediately logged into Slack to say goodbyes before access was removed. Other workers told Reuters that the content moderation team is expected to be hit hard by layoffs.
Today’s best deals: Black Friday month begins with 4K TVs, iPads, and much more
This week's Dealmaster reflects the rising tide of early Black Friday deals building to the eventual tsunami at the end of November. We're seeing discounts in many of the product categories we expect from Black Friday and the holiday season, including a range of Apple devices, Roomba robot vacuums, Google and Amazon smart home devices, and a handful of 4K TVs, among others. Most of these meet or exceed the lowest prices we've tracked on these devices, and many are labeled "Black Friday deals" from Target and Best Buy. Together, that means these are some of the lowest prices we expect to see all year. Of course, there will be many more discounts on a ton of devices, but you can already grab some solid deals now.
