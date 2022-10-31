The Bulls (5-4) visit Boston to catch up with the Celtics (4-3) for the second time in 11 days. In the first meeting at the United Center on October 24th, Chicago got off to a slow start, falling behind by 19 points thanks to some torrid Boston shooting behind All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The C’s prolific pair combined for 25 points to start the game, shooting 9-of-14 (.643) from the field, including 4-of-5 (.800) from behind the arc. However, the Bulls refused to wave a white flag, and were able to fight their way back to under double-digits by the end of the opening quarter, 39-30. It was then Chicago’s turn to get red hot in the second quarter, as the Bulls outscored Boston 35-15 to grab a 65-54 lead at the half.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO