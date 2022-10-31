ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games

BROOKLYN — “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate. We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Lakers 120, Pelicans 117 (OT)

Lakers (2-5), Pelicans (4-3) Wednesday’s game in Southern California tipped off very late in the Central time zone, but New Orleans hoops fans should know by now to never turn off a Pelicans game vs. the Lakers, no matter the deficit. After outscoring the Lakers in the second half of every matchup last season, the Pelicans did so again Wednesday, but after having victory within their grasp, they couldn’t close it in clutch time. Los Angeles sank a semi-miraculous three-pointer at the regulation buzzer to force overtime, then outplayed New Orleans in the extra five-minute period.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Fantasy Basketball: Player Usage Ratings To Watch

Usage rate is a key stat for fantasy basketball. It is defined as the percentage of team plays used by a player when they are on the floor. It’s important because it indicates how large of a role a player has within his team’s offense, which means how many opportunities he’ll have to score. Let’s dive into this stat and highlight some players who have seen noteworthy increases or decreases compared to last season and what it means for their fantasy outlook moving forward.
NBA

Cavs Stomp Pistons, Win Seventh Straight

WRAP-UP The Cavaliers dynamic backcourt has rightfully stolen most of the headlines so far this season. Friday night’s blowout win in Motown was one for the big men. With All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland both out – nursing an ankle and knee injury, respectively – the Wine and Gold didn’t miss a beat, rolling to their seventh straight win with Friday’s 112-88 drubbing of Detroit at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Call-Ups, Two-Way Contracts, and more: How the NBA G League Helped Advance the Careers of Numerous Sixers and their Peers

76er P.J. Tucker was once a 14er. At the onset of what has evolved into a more than decade-long NBA career, Tucker was a member of the NBA Development League’s Colorado 14ers. The year was 2007. Since then, a great number of NBA players have honed their skills at the very same level, including the majority of Tucker’s current teammates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Preview: Wizards look to build momentum vs. Nets Friday in D.C.

The Wizards are coming off one of their best wins of the young season on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal played like stars. Kyle Kuzma was awesome. And the entire bench was impactful. Now, with Kevin Durant leading the Nets into Capital One Arena, the Wizards will look to keep things moving in the right direction.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Bucks

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4) return home on Friday night for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (7-0). Minnesota fell to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, 116-107. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards both led the team in scoring with 24 points. Naz Reid came off the bench and posted 13 points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (11.04.22)

The Bulls (5-4) visit Boston to catch up with the Celtics (4-3) for the second time in 11 days. In the first meeting at the United Center on October 24th, Chicago got off to a slow start, falling behind by 19 points thanks to some torrid Boston shooting behind All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The C’s prolific pair combined for 25 points to start the game, shooting 9-of-14 (.643) from the field, including 4-of-5 (.800) from behind the arc. However, the Bulls refused to wave a white flag, and were able to fight their way back to under double-digits by the end of the opening quarter, 39-30. It was then Chicago’s turn to get red hot in the second quarter, as the Bulls outscored Boston 35-15 to grab a 65-54 lead at the half.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons

On Friday night, the Cavaliers tip off a five-game, eight-day trip in Detroit before heading West for the bulk of the roadie – taking on the struggling Pistons and looking to run their win streak to seven. In Wednesday’s overtime win over the Celtics, Darius Garland returned without missing...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Luka Doncic scorches Jazz, scores 30-plus for 7th straight game

With another 30-plus points on the ledger, Luka Doncic is entering near-uncharted scoring territory for a season-opening run. Doncic’s 33 points against the Jazz marked his seventh straight game above the 30-point plateau, joining only Jack Twyman (1959-60) and Wilt Chamberlain (’59-60, ’62-63) in NBA history. Chamberlain...
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Bright Lights with Bobby Manning

As the Cavs prepare for their rematch against the Boston Celtics, Justin and Carter are joined by Bobby Manning of Boston Sports Journal and Celtics on CLNS to preview Wednesday's game. They get into what makes this matchup so interesting, as well as where these teams stack up in the East.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Orlando Magic and PureCycle Team Up to Clean Up Orlando

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have already established an identity this season as a hard-nosed squad that competes night in and night out. Two key components of that makeup are their willingness to clean the glass and collect loose balls, ranking top 10 in the NBA in both of those categories.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Reports: Sixers' James Harden (foot) to miss 1 month

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is expected to be out a month after suffering a right foot tendon strain, according to multiple reports. Harden is in his second season with the 76ers and is averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists per game while shooting 44.1% overall and 33.3% on 3-pointers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Anthony Slater on game vs. Golden State, Warriors 2022-23 season | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revisit the heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team also welcomes Anthony Slater who covers the Golden State Warriors for The Athletic (7:45) ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Anthony talks about the Warriors’ current struggles and how they match up against New Orleans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

PODCAST » Road Trips And Two-Minute Reports on The Brief Case

Greetings from Phoenix. With the Trail Blazers heading out for their first extended road trip of the season, which starts with a back-to-back versus the Suns at Footprint Center, wanted to get you squared away with another edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
PORTLAND, OR

