NBA
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games
BROOKLYN — “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate. We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.
Bucks defeat Timberwolves for first 8-0 start
Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his first triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks improved
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Lakers 120, Pelicans 117 (OT)
Lakers (2-5), Pelicans (4-3) Wednesday’s game in Southern California tipped off very late in the Central time zone, but New Orleans hoops fans should know by now to never turn off a Pelicans game vs. the Lakers, no matter the deficit. After outscoring the Lakers in the second half of every matchup last season, the Pelicans did so again Wednesday, but after having victory within their grasp, they couldn’t close it in clutch time. Los Angeles sank a semi-miraculous three-pointer at the regulation buzzer to force overtime, then outplayed New Orleans in the extra five-minute period.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Player Usage Ratings To Watch
Usage rate is a key stat for fantasy basketball. It is defined as the percentage of team plays used by a player when they are on the floor. It’s important because it indicates how large of a role a player has within his team’s offense, which means how many opportunities he’ll have to score. Let’s dive into this stat and highlight some players who have seen noteworthy increases or decreases compared to last season and what it means for their fantasy outlook moving forward.
NBA
Cavs Stomp Pistons, Win Seventh Straight
WRAP-UP The Cavaliers dynamic backcourt has rightfully stolen most of the headlines so far this season. Friday night’s blowout win in Motown was one for the big men. With All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland both out – nursing an ankle and knee injury, respectively – the Wine and Gold didn’t miss a beat, rolling to their seventh straight win with Friday’s 112-88 drubbing of Detroit at Little Caesars Arena.
Jerami Grant’s last-second shot pushes Blazers past Suns
Jerami Grant sank a fadeaway jumper from the right baseline as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a
NBA
Call-Ups, Two-Way Contracts, and more: How the NBA G League Helped Advance the Careers of Numerous Sixers and their Peers
76er P.J. Tucker was once a 14er. At the onset of what has evolved into a more than decade-long NBA career, Tucker was a member of the NBA Development League’s Colorado 14ers. The year was 2007. Since then, a great number of NBA players have honed their skills at the very same level, including the majority of Tucker’s current teammates.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to build momentum vs. Nets Friday in D.C.
The Wizards are coming off one of their best wins of the young season on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal played like stars. Kyle Kuzma was awesome. And the entire bench was impactful. Now, with Kevin Durant leading the Nets into Capital One Arena, the Wizards will look to keep things moving in the right direction.
NBA
MikeCheck: Communication is key as Grizzlies chart path toward defensive progress
MEMPHIS – The Grizzlies have a specific plan to overcome some of the defensive struggles that have hampered their progress in recent games. It starts with collectively talking their way through it. “I always want to address that, making sure we’re on the same page, making sure our guys...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Bucks
The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4) return home on Friday night for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (7-0). Minnesota fell to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, 116-107. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards both led the team in scoring with 24 points. Naz Reid came off the bench and posted 13 points.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (11.04.22)
The Bulls (5-4) visit Boston to catch up with the Celtics (4-3) for the second time in 11 days. In the first meeting at the United Center on October 24th, Chicago got off to a slow start, falling behind by 19 points thanks to some torrid Boston shooting behind All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The C’s prolific pair combined for 25 points to start the game, shooting 9-of-14 (.643) from the field, including 4-of-5 (.800) from behind the arc. However, the Bulls refused to wave a white flag, and were able to fight their way back to under double-digits by the end of the opening quarter, 39-30. It was then Chicago’s turn to get red hot in the second quarter, as the Bulls outscored Boston 35-15 to grab a 65-54 lead at the half.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons
On Friday night, the Cavaliers tip off a five-game, eight-day trip in Detroit before heading West for the bulk of the roadie – taking on the struggling Pistons and looking to run their win streak to seven. In Wednesday’s overtime win over the Celtics, Darius Garland returned without missing...
NBA
Luka Doncic scorches Jazz, scores 30-plus for 7th straight game
With another 30-plus points on the ledger, Luka Doncic is entering near-uncharted scoring territory for a season-opening run. Doncic’s 33 points against the Jazz marked his seventh straight game above the 30-point plateau, joining only Jack Twyman (1959-60) and Wilt Chamberlain (’59-60, ’62-63) in NBA history. Chamberlain...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Bright Lights with Bobby Manning
As the Cavs prepare for their rematch against the Boston Celtics, Justin and Carter are joined by Bobby Manning of Boston Sports Journal and Celtics on CLNS to preview Wednesday's game. They get into what makes this matchup so interesting, as well as where these teams stack up in the East.
NBA
"We Can Beat Anybody" | Utah Begins Road Trip With Stop In Dallas Wednesday Night
It’s been quite a start to the season for the Jazz. After most national analysts pegged them as someone to be in the running for the worst record in the league, all Utah has done is prove that actions speak louder than words. The Jazz currently sit at 6-2...
NBA
Orlando Magic and PureCycle Team Up to Clean Up Orlando
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have already established an identity this season as a hard-nosed squad that competes night in and night out. Two key components of that makeup are their willingness to clean the glass and collect loose balls, ranking top 10 in the NBA in both of those categories.
NBA
Reports: Sixers' James Harden (foot) to miss 1 month
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is expected to be out a month after suffering a right foot tendon strain, according to multiple reports. Harden is in his second season with the 76ers and is averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists per game while shooting 44.1% overall and 33.3% on 3-pointers.
NBA
Anthony Slater on game vs. Golden State, Warriors 2022-23 season | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revisit the heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team also welcomes Anthony Slater who covers the Golden State Warriors for The Athletic (7:45) ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Anthony talks about the Warriors’ current struggles and how they match up against New Orleans.
NBA
PODCAST » Road Trips And Two-Minute Reports on The Brief Case
Greetings from Phoenix. With the Trail Blazers heading out for their first extended road trip of the season, which starts with a back-to-back versus the Suns at Footprint Center, wanted to get you squared away with another edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
John DeShazier on Lakers, Warriors, and team optimism | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk with New Orleans Pelicans radio color analyst John DeShazier (3:50) about the team's upcoming game against the Los Angeles Lakers and all the reasons it would feel good to get the win. The trio also chats...
