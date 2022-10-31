Alessandra Ambrosio Is the Definition of Enchanting As She Wows In This Sparkling & Plunging Halloween Costume

Alessandra Ambrosio has always had a knack for hypnotizing fans and onlookers alike with her timeless beauty and bold looks. But it’s clear Halloween 2022 in her event, because she ate this costume up. On Oct 30, Ambrosio uploaded a series of photos of her show-stopping Halloween costume with the simple caption, “ཧᜰ꙰ꦿ➢𝕰𝖓𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖘༒ ☆.”

Based on the iconic character played by Cara Delevingne in the first Suicide Squad movie , we can see Ambrosio truly looking like an enchanting and magical being. In the first photo, we see Ambrosio crouching in a black, jewel-encrusted body suit and matching boots. Her long hair cascades down past her knees, and her intricate fake tattoos that bring her character even more to life. While we’re normally hypnotized by Ambrosio’s iconic smolder, the icy blue contacts only make her costume even cooler.

In the next snapshot, we get a full-body pic of her marvelous costume , black cape, and all! We then go into full photoshoot mode as we see more angles and poses of the supermodel’s costume, showing off every dark detail.

It’s clear that this costume had a lot of details in it, and with an intricate costume like this, it’s clear more than one person helped make it possible.

Only a few hours after the previous post, Ambrosio uploaded a compilation video of the people and things that helped her make this Halloween costume possible. With Lana Del Rey’s “Season of the Witch” rendition playing in the background, we see the steps of Ambrosio’s costume come to life, with the caption, “season of the witch 🌚.”

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar , Ambrosio talked about how her relationship with her body and self have changed over the years. “I think I’ve developed an inner confidence. I didn’t expect modelling to last, but here I am still doing it and loving it. So, that has made me feel that I can embrace my look at every stage of my life,” she said.

