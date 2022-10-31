ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Mountain, NV

Eagle Valley falls 2-1 to Pueblo Centennial and Battle Mountain beats Coronado in 4A second round

Upsets continue to reign in the 4A state soccer tournament. After No. 32 took down No. 1 Durango and No. 28 Pueblo Centennial defeated No. 5 George Washington in last Friday’s first round, both valley teams were gifted second-round home matchups. Battle Mountain took down the Cougars 3-2 in overtime in Edwards but the Bulldogs continued their magical run, dispatching the Devils 2-1 in Gypsum.
PUEBLO, CO
Obituary: Sharla Rae Nelson

Sharla was born to Dwayne and Priscilla Burton on April 23, 1946, in Redfield, South Dakota. She passed away peacefully at the age of 76 in Englewood, Colorado at Swedish Medical Center. Sharla was a strong and independent woman, devoted wife to Jerry, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Vail, CO
