Read full article on original website
Related
Eagle Valley falls 2-1 to Pueblo Centennial and Battle Mountain beats Coronado in 4A second round
Upsets continue to reign in the 4A state soccer tournament. After No. 32 took down No. 1 Durango and No. 28 Pueblo Centennial defeated No. 5 George Washington in last Friday’s first round, both valley teams were gifted second-round home matchups. Battle Mountain took down the Cougars 3-2 in overtime in Edwards but the Bulldogs continued their magical run, dispatching the Devils 2-1 in Gypsum.
Battle Mountain Players present ‘The Twelve Huntsmen’
It’s fall production time. Many area schools have been working on musicals and plays over the past few months and now it’s time to showcase their efforts. The Battle Mountain Players are bringing “The Twelve Huntsmen” to the stage Thursday through Saturday. “The Twelve Huntsmen” features...
Obituary: Sharla Rae Nelson
Sharla was born to Dwayne and Priscilla Burton on April 23, 1946, in Redfield, South Dakota. She passed away peacefully at the age of 76 in Englewood, Colorado at Swedish Medical Center. Sharla was a strong and independent woman, devoted wife to Jerry, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0