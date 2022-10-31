Upsets continue to reign in the 4A state soccer tournament. After No. 32 took down No. 1 Durango and No. 28 Pueblo Centennial defeated No. 5 George Washington in last Friday’s first round, both valley teams were gifted second-round home matchups. Battle Mountain took down the Cougars 3-2 in overtime in Edwards but the Bulldogs continued their magical run, dispatching the Devils 2-1 in Gypsum.

