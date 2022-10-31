Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Chip Kelly on Arizona State’s New QB, UCLA Generating Exposure
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about new Arizona State starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet, the Sun Devils' tempo on the offensive side of the ball, how their defense has changed since Herm Edwards was fired, what stands in the Bruins way in regards to exposure for late-night games and what goes into some unorthodox cross-sport training activities at practice.
Raleigh News & Observer
Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘A Blow to Us’: Falcons Players Sound Off on Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley Trade
When the Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars during Tuesday's trade deadline, the biggest element of surprise surrounded the timing, not the actual move itself. After earning All-Pro honors as a third-year player in 2020, Ridley never seemed comfortable in new coach Arthur Smith's offense, ultimately...
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants 2022 Rookie Report Card
Despite the recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Giants season has unfolded way ahead of what anyone anticipated, and a big part of that has been the contribution the team has gotten from its rookie draft class. Let's check in and evaluate what the 11-member class has...
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Trouble: Davis Mills Not Ready For Primetime in Loss to Eagles
We're not sure what the ultimate solution is for the Houston Texans at quarterback. But after Thursday night's dismal performance, we're more certain than ever that it's not Davis Mills. Even when he was good against the NFL's best team, he was bad. And when he was bad, Mills was...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran offensive tackle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elected not to make a move at the NFL Trade Deadline. Moving forward, the Buccaneers will have to scour practice squads or the free agent market for potential additions that can help the team in the second half of the year. On Tuesday, Tampa Bay announced...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Side of Story: ‘I Never Asked to be Traded’
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was back with the team for a full participation in Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should you travel back in time and share this news with Rams fans a week or two ago, they'd look at you like a madman.
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Rookie Teagan Quitoriano Catches TD in First Game: ‘Cool Experience’
HOUSTON -- Teagan Quitoriano was a big hit during his NFL debut. In his first career game, Quitoriano elevated over defenders for a 2-yard touchdown catch in Thursday night's loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans' rookie tight end, activated from injured reserve-designated for return before kickoff after recovering...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers coach Steve Wilks still ‘excited’ about C.J. Henderson, despite inconsistency
Late in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 37-34 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, receiver Damiere Byrd caught a curl route and sprang it 47 yards for a touchdown. Cornerback C.J. Henderson was in man coverage. There was no miscommunication. Henderson was expecting a deeper route than Byrd ran,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Miss Practice Again for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not practice over the past week leaving his status against the Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints in jeopardy. Andrews has not missed a game due to injury in his five-year career. He injured his shoulder last week...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jerry Jones Shares Timeline for Ezekiel Elliott’s Return
Ezekiel Elliott missed last week’s game against the Bears with a knee injury, and because the Cowboys have a bye this week, the running back will have two full weeks to heal. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained that the team believes the running back will be healthy when it...
Raleigh News & Observer
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Sweepstakes: Cowboys vs. Bills for Free Agent WR?
The longer free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. waits to make his decision, the more clarity there will be - maybe not clarity for the rest of us, as OBJ surely enjoys the theatrics of NFL free agency ... But surely clarity for him. And one key area in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers will be without a key running back Sunday against the Bengals in Cincinnati
For a second consecutive week, the Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top running backs Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Running back Chuba Hubbard will not play, the team announced Friday. Hubbard is dealing with an ankle sprain he sustained in the team’s 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. He missed last week’s 37-34 loss to Atlanta due to the same injury.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Odds
The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks travel south to the desert on Sunday to take on division cellar-dweller Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. The Seahawks currently lead their division at 5-3 while the Cardinals have disappointed fans and the rest of the NFL of late with a 3-5 record.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dameon Pierce’s Performance vs. Eagles Is An Affirmation Of Texans RB Coach Danny Barrett
HOUSTON — Running back Dameon Pierce had a performance against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles that may have sealed his fate to end the 2022 campaign as Offensive Rookie of the Year. During the Houston Texans' 29-17 loss to the Eagles, Pierce rushed for a career-best 139 yards on 27...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers vs Bengals: Friday Injury Report
DNP: Juston Burris (out), Stephen Sullivan (doubtful), Chuba Hubbard (out), Rashard Higgins (out) Limited: Donte Jackson (questionable) Full Participant: Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu, Sam Franklin, Taylor Moton, Amare Barno (questionable) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dine OR Dash? Nope - Cowboys ‘Gotta Have 2 RBs,’ Insists Coach
Tony Pollard excelled on Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Bears. In the "Dak's Back'' 49-29 win, Pollard rushed for 131 yards, and three touchdowns with Zeke Elliott sidelined with a knee injury. But any thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys leaning on just Pollard were quickly squashed this week by...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers mailbag: How can Steve Wilks keep his job? Will PJ Walker stick around in 2023?
Carolina Panthers fans are getting anxious. Their squad is 2-6 and in the midst of an interim head-coaching tenure. The Carolina faithful is intrigued by the team’s future. And that’s why The Charlotte Observer has opened up its weekly mailbag. Every week, we will take a select trio...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Hayden Hurst Nominated for NFL’s Salute to Service Award
The Bengals have named Hayden Hurst the team's nominee for the Salute to Service Award presented. This award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs. As part of the Hayden Hurst Family Foundation, they...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars Beat Raiders in Final Game in Oakland
The Las Vegas Raiders, having sleep-walked their way through a 24-0 defeat to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday at Caesars Superdome in The Big Easy, have remained in the South ahead of their game this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders (2-5), last in the AFC West, must...
Comments / 0