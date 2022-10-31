On October 26, 2022, 13 potential new Master Gardeners took a 100-question exam to prove they had a green thumb. The class took the test head on, and all participants passed with flying colors. “The course was just wonderful, I learned so much and met so many nice people”, said Connie Garrett. Over the past few months, this group of lifelong learners have met weekly 11 times at Pioneer…

KAY COUNTY, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO