ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Shooting suspect convicted on assault charges

NEWKIRK — Anthony James Falanga Jr., 34, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to assault charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but five years suspended. Falanga was arrested in 2021 and accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe

NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Nov. 2

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:11 a.m. police arrested Clifford Norvell on warrants at 3rd and Cleveland. At 4:25 a.m. police arrested Jesse Jones on warrants at the Valero in the 400 block of east South Ave. At 10:09 a.m. police took a report on...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business

NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
PONCA CITY, OK
sumnernewscow.com

Sumner County Court Docket: Nov. 1, 2022 report

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KOCO

Suspect is out of surgery and in ICU following Guthrie shooting

GUTHRIE, Okla. — The suspect in a Tuesday shooting in Guthrie is out of surgery, but law enforcement officials said his condition is unknown. A Logan County deputy responded to a welfare check at around 4 p.m. when a man with a rifle came outside. The deputy called for...
GUTHRIE, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

Welfare Check leads to shooing in Guthrie

At approximately 4pm Tuesday, a Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy visited a home in the 600 block of East Warner to perform a welfare check on a female. On arriving the deputy encountered a male and female out in front of the home. The male was armed with a rifle and was wearing a bulletproof vest. When confronted the male took the female back into the house.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 28-31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 28-Oct. 31 include:. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, enters structure with intent to commit a crime. Cody Wayne Bell, 31, Blackwell, domestic assault...
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Kay County OSU Extension graduates 13 new Master Gardeners

On October 26, 2022, 13 potential new Master Gardeners took a 100-question exam to prove they had a green thumb. The class took the test head on, and all participants passed with flying colors. “The course was just wonderful, I learned so much and met so many nice people”, said Connie Garrett. Over the past few months, this group of lifelong learners have met weekly 11 times at Pioneer…
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Autumn Leaf Collection begins Nov. 14

PONCA CITY — The City of Ponca City will begin Autumn Leaf Collection on Nov. 14. The City is asking that residents who wish to have leaves removed to follow the following guidelines. • Bag leaves if possible. Bagged leaves placed in the regular refuse collection area will be...
PONCA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy