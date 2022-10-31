Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
kaynewscow.com
Shooting suspect convicted on assault charges
NEWKIRK — Anthony James Falanga Jr., 34, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to assault charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but five years suspended. Falanga was arrested in 2021 and accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the...
1600kush.com
Homicide trial ordered in head-on collision on Highway 177 north of Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 20-year-old Stillwater man accused of drunk driving in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 177 three miles north of Stillwater at 3:19 am on Feb. 20 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe
NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Nov. 2
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:11 a.m. police arrested Clifford Norvell on warrants at 3rd and Cleveland. At 4:25 a.m. police arrested Jesse Jones on warrants at the Valero in the 400 block of east South Ave. At 10:09 a.m. police took a report on...
kaynewscow.com
Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business
NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner County Court Docket: Nov. 1, 2022 report
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KOCO
Suspect is out of surgery and in ICU following Guthrie shooting
GUTHRIE, Okla. — The suspect in a Tuesday shooting in Guthrie is out of surgery, but law enforcement officials said his condition is unknown. A Logan County deputy responded to a welfare check at around 4 p.m. when a man with a rifle came outside. The deputy called for...
guthrienewsleader.net
Welfare Check leads to shooing in Guthrie
At approximately 4pm Tuesday, a Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy visited a home in the 600 block of East Warner to perform a welfare check on a female. On arriving the deputy encountered a male and female out in front of the home. The male was armed with a rifle and was wearing a bulletproof vest. When confronted the male took the female back into the house.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 28-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 28-Oct. 31 include:. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, enters structure with intent to commit a crime. Cody Wayne Bell, 31, Blackwell, domestic assault...
KTUL
Osage County deputies searching for person who allegedly stole mail from mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is searching for an individual suspected of stealing mail. Deputies say that on Oct. 3, the pictured vehicle was seen near West 53rd Street North looking into mailboxes and taking mail. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's office...
Stillwater PD searches for man last heard from Oct. 18
The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is hoping to locate a local man whom family hasn't heard from since since Oct. 18. SPD officials say Thomas Lee was last known to be homeless and living in Stillwater.
Ponca City News
Kay County OSU Extension graduates 13 new Master Gardeners
On October 26, 2022, 13 potential new Master Gardeners took a 100-question exam to prove they had a green thumb. The class took the test head on, and all participants passed with flying colors. “The course was just wonderful, I learned so much and met so many nice people”, said Connie Garrett. Over the past few months, this group of lifelong learners have met weekly 11 times at Pioneer…
Two men charged with drug trafficking after OHP finds 100 pounds of marijuana
The amount of drugs totaled more than $200,000 in street value.
‘It’s getting almost to the point you can’t get out’: More Logan Co. residents express frustration with road repair timelines
For as far as you can see down Charter Oak Road, there are a multitude of potholes and road damage. Nearby residents say they've submitted roughly 100 work orders, claiming not one has been complete.
kaynewscow.com
Autumn Leaf Collection begins Nov. 14
PONCA CITY — The City of Ponca City will begin Autumn Leaf Collection on Nov. 14. The City is asking that residents who wish to have leaves removed to follow the following guidelines. • Bag leaves if possible. Bagged leaves placed in the regular refuse collection area will be...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
