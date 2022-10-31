ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

FHP: Drunk driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed 5-year-old boy

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 4 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it has upgraded charges against a driver it says was drunk when he crashed into a mother and child in Lake County.

Troopers said they have now charged 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa of Tavares with DUI manslaughter after a 5-year-old boy died as a result of the crash.

FHP said Wadhwa was over the legal limit when he crashed into another car near the intersection of County Road 448 and Shirley Shores Road in Lake County around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Troopers said Wadhwa’s BMW was traveling westbound on CR 448 when he veered into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a Honda traveling eastbound.

See map of location below:

The driver of the Honda, a 29-year-old woman from Mount Dora, and her 5-year-old son were both injured in the crash.

The boy was airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in critical condition. His mother was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

On Monday, FHP said that the boy died late Sunday night and that charges against Wadhwa were upgraded to DUI manslaughter.

Troopers said that Wadhwa’s Breathalyzer sample came back as 0.189. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

Wadhwa is also being charged with driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, and possession of cocaine.

