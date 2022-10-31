Candidates respond to endorsements; voters respond to candidates.

District 4 Candidate Brenda Monarrez responds

The Herald Leader hopes for a fresh perspective and I bring that to Urban County Council. As a successful small business owner, a minority woman and mother of college graduates, I will add to the diversity on Council.

I have concrete ideas that have resulted in endorsements from an array of organizations including construction and trades labor unions, our Sanitation Workers, and our Public Safety Representatives (Fire and Police). I am proud of every endorsement. While I was never asked about no-knock warrants during my endorsement interviews with these groups, I oppose the ban for not having an exception for the most violent repeat criminal offenders. As a Latina woman, I understand the need for police accountability, transparency and building community trust. At the same time, that will not be a reality without providing 911 operators, corrections officers, police and fire fighters with the staff, salary, facilities, training and tools needed to be effective while remaining safe. My balanced approach includes measures contributing towards crime prevention and domestic violence advocacy as well as youth engagement.

I’ve held numerous leadership and executive roles where cooperation and negotiating skills were essential, and I thrived in those roles. The hard working people of our community believe in my approach to public leadership. I ask for your vote on Nov. 8. I’m ready to serve the 4th District and make a positive impact in Lexington, the city I’ve called home for the last 30 years. Find out more about my campaign at Monarrez4Lex.com .

District 2 candidate Shayla Lynch responds

I am appreciative of the strong endorsement of the Herald Leader Editorial Board–that I “ [have] a bright political future ahead. ” I hope to begin that future after my inauguration in January 2023. The Editorial Board was able to see that I have the wisdom, vision, energy, and passion to do great things for Lexington. But it’s not just about my political future. My success has never been about me and my career. It’s always been about serving the people. When I begin my term, I commit that I will build creative partnerships, advocate for and with my constituents, and serve both the 2nd district and Lexington as a whole.

Despite seeing that spark of greatness in me, the Editorial Board chose familiarity of the status quo over the perceived risk of trying something new. But I believe Lexington is ready for something new. I believe Lexington sees a risk in continuing with the status quo. And with my strong track record of serving others, advocating for what is right and creating partnerships that will benefit the whole, the greatest risk is if Lexington passes up yet another opportunity to achieve the great things that the 2nd District is capable of having. I would be honored if youwould give me the chance to serve you and together we can take Lexington and the 2nd District into a bright future! Vote for Shayla D. Lynch on Nov. 8. Let’s thrive together!

Rand Paul causes dismay

Watching U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s ad on TV caused me to shake my head in dismay. The reason being is that I had called his office after he had voted “No” for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act since this bill was critical to the subsequent help for the flooded affected areas of south central and eastern Kentucky. I was curious as to why he chose not to support that effort of rebuilding roads, bridges, schools, homes, infrastructure, libraries, etc., and to provide much needed construction jobs for fellow citizens in a dire situation.

The reply from his office was according to the Government Accountability Office was that if they got such help in the bill, their income tax would increase in 5 years by $50. I was startled. Withholding such huge aid from suffering people over $50 was callousness beyond comprehension! Then, he had the arrogant audacity to appear days later in eastern Kentucky shaking hands, and now on a TV ad, saying he had your back.

Think about that as you shovel the mud and live in a tent, and let your vote reflect your appreciation of how you view his support for losses of family, friends, and property.

Ellen Clark Marshall, Lexington

Paul wants to eliminate Social Security

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul wants to eliminate Social Security and Medicare. He says they are unaffordable, yet these are the only federal programs with a dedicated tax (FICA) for funding. Small adjustments to FICA can make the fund solvent indefinitely.

Paul has no problem with the much more lucrative retirement plan the members of Congress have given themselves with no dedicated tax to support it. However, Congress has a huge income stream that should be taxed to pay for their cushy retirement benefits —the anonymous dark money pouring into Congressional SuperPACs. Some of these “donations” to Congressional re-election campaigns come from business owners who don’t want to keep paying their half of the FICA tax.

An excise tax on those “re-election donations,” like the excise tax Republicans imposed on college endowments, should be enacted to pay for the cost of Congress’s retirement plan, plus the entire cost of Congress, including the thousands of employees that keep Congress running. Then each member of Congress should have to file a tax return that includes donor names, dates, and amounts of each donation. No member of Congress should be paid their salary if the tax receipts are not sufficient to cover all Congressional expenses.

Kevin Kline, Lexington

Rand’s pathetic case

When democracy is under attack by former President Donald Trump inspired extremists, when Russia and China threaten world peace, and when climate degradation increasingly inflicts disasters across America, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul makes a pathetic case for re-election. Instead of competently addressing these challenges, Paul argues for another term because he declines foreign junkets, attacks a transgender athlete, and falsely asserts that flood victims are shortchanged relief because of U.S. support for Ukraine.

Paul is unworthy, but unlikely to lose. The same is true for other Republican politicians, lacking backbone to oppose Trump, but comforted by their gerrymandered districts and dark money.

Buck Hinkle, Lexington

Booker for Senate

Some supporters of Charles Booker for Senate have been walking billboards, wearing T-shirts or other visible signs of support for him. At first I avoided wearing mine where it might provoke controversy in an inappropriate setting (someone else’s home, etc.).

Then U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s very ugly campaign inspired me to wear mine a lot more, and guess what: No controversy. I know a lot of Republicans, but no one, not even Paul, is defending Rand Paul. He did not even show up to defend himself at his own debate.

Please join me and other people of good will in leaving Paul and his politics of hate behind. You don’t have to wear a T-shirt or change parties or make any public announcement. In the privacy of the voting booth, regardless of party affiliation, just do the right thing and vote for Booker.

Anne Chesnut, Lexington

Booker better than Paul

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s re-election ads reek of self-promotion and belligerence. With $9 million in corporate sponsor money, why should Paul debate Charles Booker or talk to voters? Paul and Republicans won’t talk about record gas and oil profits, Saudis/Putin’s foreign election interference or the food industries game of shrinking products and raising prices.

Republicans repeat the lies: blame Biden and Democrats for inflation. Biden and Democrats need to tell voters the truth. The U.S. dollar is the strongest currency in the European Union. Britain is imploding with debt/inflation, food prices and political upheavals. In France, it’s bread prices not gas. The reality of world markets is record inflation/debt crises and war at their borders. U.S. banks are making profits, consumers are spending and unemployment is at record lows.

While much of the world is suffering global derailment, Biden and Democrats have done a good job of keeping us safe.

Charles Booker, not Rand Paul, will help us stay safe. We need a Senator for Kentuckians, not corporations.

Judy Rembacki, Georgetown