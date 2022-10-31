Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts
The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
The 5 biggest NFL trade deadline deals that did and didn't happen
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. And, boy, what a trade deadline it was. After several big names were moved in the leadup to the deadline, chaos ensued Tuesday in what turned out to be one of the more active deadline days in recent memory. Now that...
How Bears will get Claypool up to speed in offense before debut
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool has been in Chicago just over 24 hours, but the Bears plan for him to take the field Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. It will be an intense process for Claypool, who the Bears acquired Tuesday from the Pittsburgh...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get protection for Justin Fields
The NFL trading deadline is approximately a week away and already several organizations are restructuring their roster. Teams are either unloading salary for draft capital, or aggressively trading for better talent to make a long playoff run. Whatever the case, these late season moves will initially affect prospect positioning; how significantly is an undeterminable mystery that won't be solved until the draft.
Bears defense won't wave white flag after big trades
When the Bears first heard that Ryan Poles had traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, less than a week after he sent Robert Quinn to the Eagles, they were shocked. The news hit the team hard, and players were hurt and left wondering what was going on. “The thoughts go...
What Fields told Roquan after Bears traded LB to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Where Ben Zobrist, other Cubs World Series heroes are now
On a cold, rainy, star-crossed night in Cleveland — of all places — the Cubs pulled off the baseball equivalent of Charlie Brown actually kicking Lucy's football. Six years ago Wednesday. And Thursday (by the time the rain-delayed 10th inning of Game 7 ended). Six years. That’s also...
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving, say he's 'unfit to be associated with' team
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay for his failure to "disavow antisemitism" and his refusal to acknowledge "specific hateful material" in the antisemitic film he promoted on social media. “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts...
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall?
The Chicago Bears were a defensive nightmare against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The defense allowed 49 points to a Cowboys offense without Ezekiel Elliot in the backfield. Tony Pollard, Elliot's backup, went for three rushing touchdowns against the Bears. Dak Prescott added two of his own through the air and one on the ground.
Roquan Smith: 'I didn't plan to get traded'
Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Bears traded away their star linebacker, and once assumed centerpiece of their rebuild – Roquan Smith – to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for draft capital in the 2023 draft. With it, shock and confusion rattled Chicago, as well as Smith.
Here are the top NFL free agents at each position in 2023
The 2022 NFL season isn’t yet to its halfway mark, but it’s never too early to look ahead to the offseason. With the trade deadline now passed, the next major wave of transactions will come in free agency next spring. There could be stars available across the league...
'That's why you make the trade:' Claypool already impressing Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
Kyrie Irving issues apology after suspension from Nets
Kyrie Irving has finally issued an apology. Just hours after he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Irving wrote in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram that he was "deeply sorry" to those affected and hurt by his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media. Irving apologized...
Chas McCormick catch: World Series grab during Astros-Phillies Game 5 creates warning track imprint
There's leaving your mark, and then there's what the Astros outfielder left after making an improbable catch to save his team, inside the ballpark he grew up going to.
Bears overreactions: Did Claypool trade cost too much?
The Bears had a whirlwind last week. The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, lost a 49-29 shootout to the Cowboys in Dallas, traded Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, and acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was an active trade deadline for general manager Ryan...
How Bears evaluation of Roquan Smith factored into trade
Over the past two days we’ve heard several explanations from Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus for why the Bears were comfortable trading Roquan Smith, considering Smith is a two-time Second-Team All-Pro in the prime of his career, who’s also leading the NFL in tackles and playing a premium position in Eberflus’ defense. Each explanation boiled down to two big things: the Bears didn’t value Smith the way he valued himself, and there weren’t signs that the two sides would be able to find a compromise.
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
Joakim Noah describes moment he knew Rose was 'special'
Before Derrick Rose broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for points by a rookie in a playoff debut, or became the youngest MVP in NBA history, Joakim Noah knew the Chicago Bulls' starting point guard was special. In fact, speaking to JJ Redick and Tommy Alter in an episode of The Old...
Failed recruitment began animosity between Noah, Heat
Before the landmark "Big Three" of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh formed with the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010, Joakim Noah attempted to lure that trio to the Chicago Bulls. That recruitment, Noah told JJ Redick and Tommy Alter in an appearance on the The Old...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0