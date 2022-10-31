ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts

The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get protection for Justin Fields

The NFL trading deadline is approximately a week away and already several organizations are restructuring their roster. Teams are either unloading salary for draft capital, or aggressively trading for better talent to make a long playoff run. Whatever the case, these late season moves will initially affect prospect positioning; how significantly is an undeterminable mystery that won't be solved until the draft.
What Fields told Roquan after Bears traded LB to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall?

The Chicago Bears were a defensive nightmare against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The defense allowed 49 points to a Cowboys offense without Ezekiel Elliot in the backfield. Tony Pollard, Elliot's backup, went for three rushing touchdowns against the Bears. Dak Prescott added two of his own through the air and one on the ground.
Roquan Smith: 'I didn't plan to get traded'

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Bears traded away their star linebacker, and once assumed centerpiece of their rebuild – Roquan Smith – to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for draft capital in the 2023 draft. With it, shock and confusion rattled Chicago, as well as Smith.
Bears overreactions: Did Claypool trade cost too much?

The Bears had a whirlwind last week. The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, lost a 49-29 shootout to the Cowboys in Dallas, traded Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, and acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was an active trade deadline for general manager Ryan...
How Bears evaluation of Roquan Smith factored into trade

Over the past two days we’ve heard several explanations from Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus for why the Bears were comfortable trading Roquan Smith, considering Smith is a two-time Second-Team All-Pro in the prime of his career, who’s also leading the NFL in tackles and playing a premium position in Eberflus’ defense. Each explanation boiled down to two big things: the Bears didn’t value Smith the way he valued himself, and there weren’t signs that the two sides would be able to find a compromise.
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff

As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

