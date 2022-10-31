Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Committee Gives Trump Extension After He Blows Off Documents Deadline
He gets another week, but Trump still has to testify beginning Nov. 14, panel insists.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises, a group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. Former world leaders in the group...
