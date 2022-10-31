ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Tuesday is the deadline to request mail ballots in North Carolina

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Rtu9_0it8VX3v00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – If you would prefer to cast your vote in this election cycle by mail – and tens of thousands of voters in North Carolina have done so – you must request that ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The North Carolina Board of Elections issued a reminder for voters about that deadline, even as many flock to early in-person voting at outlets across the state.

That process will end at 3 p.m. Saturday in advance of next Tuesday’s final voting. You can find when and where to vote here .

At stake this term are a variety of races that include the tight contest between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd for the about-to-be-vacant U.S. Senate seat, 14 seats in Congress and every seat in the North Carolina General Assembly .

There also are two seats on the NC Supreme Court and four on the state Court of Appeals, which, along with the General Assembly, are key factors in determining the balance of power in the state.

As of Monday morning, election watchers at Old North State Politics blog report that about 1,160,746 had been received and processed across the state, and more than 91,000 of those were by mail. Both figures are tracking ahead of 2018, the last midterm election, when about 53% of registered voters cast ballots.

In its reminder, the NC BOE reported that, as of last Wednesday, about 234,366 mail ballots had been requested.

“We believe many people who voted by mail in 2020 due to the pandemic found the process simple and efficient, and are voting by mail again this year,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in the reminder. Of course, all voters should use the voting method that best suits them – either by mail or in person during the early voting period or on Election Day.”

How to request an absentee ballot

There are two ways registered voters may request, receive and return a mail-in absentee ballot, with the online option recommended because of the tight window of time:

Blind or visually impaired voters can access ballots through a system that is compatible with screen readers and allows for digital or type signatures, the BOE said in its instructions.

Ballot status can be tracked by online notifications through BallotTrax .

Returning the ballot

There also are two ways to return an absentee ballot:

  • A voter’s near relative or legal guardian may return his/her absentee ballot in person to an early-voting site by Saturday or to the voter’s county board of elections office until 5 p.m. on Election Day. Voters may not return an absentee ballot to an Election Day polling place.
  • Voters may also mail their absentee ballot to their county board of elections office. Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8 and received by the voter’s county board of elections by Nov. 14.

You may recall that the calling of a presidential winner in North Carolina was delayed in 2020 while those late-arriving ballots were processed. The NC BOE also has taken steps to ensure absentee ballot security .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 12

Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina high court backs move forcing school spending

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina judge had the power to transfer large amounts of taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday. In another landmark decision from school funding litigation that began three decades ago, […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Judge sets steps for more NC residents with disabilities to live at home

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s health agency is weighing whether to challenge a judge’s order demanding that the state ramp up services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to allow more of them to live at home or in their communities. In 2020, Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour ruled that too many such […]
FOX8 News

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX8 News

Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
SANFORD, NC
FOX8 News

Here’s the North Carolina weather forecast for November 2022

(WGHP) – October weather found its way into November with high temperatures in the 70s to kick off the month.  November is the last month of meteorological fall. This means temperatures continue to drop and daylight continues to decrease.  However, those looking forward to cooler weather may need to wait a bit longer, according to […]
ALABAMA STATE
FOX8 News

Judge scolds mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation, after being reprimanded by the judge for a lack of remorse. Given a chance to speak and take […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX8 News

NC man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
77K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy