Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Car crashes into building in Monongah

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A car drove into a building on the 600 block of Pike St. Thursday evening. Marion County 911 officials tell 5 News the crash happened at 6:08 p.m. No injuries were reported. It is unclear at this time if anyone was in the building at the...
MONONGAH, WV
WVNews

Grantsville woman arrested for assault

GRANTSVILLE – Maryland State Police arrested a woman following an assault Thursday, Nov. 3 in Garrett County. The suspect, Sheena Marie Shiflett, 38, of Grantsville, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and assault on a police officer. She is being held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.
GRANTSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Charles Manley Hall

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Manley Hall, 73, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on Nov…
LOST CREEK, WV
Metro News

Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police held a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night. The West Virginia State Police conducted a DUI checkpoint in Clarksburg on West Virginia route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street. The goal of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers while...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Bishop House is 150 years old

KINGWOOD — One of Kingwood’s historic homes, the Charles M. Bishop house on High Street, was ready to move into on July 11, 1872, as a four-room Greek-Italian style home, according to W.G. William’s book “Indians and the First 150 Years.”. C.H. McCafferty was the contractor....
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Glenn Leroy Casto

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU Cancer Institute celebrates Pink and Pearl Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute is joining organizations across the state to celebrate West Virginia’s inaugural Pink and Pearl Day today (Nov. 4). Pink and Pearl Day, the keystone date of a campaign bearing the same name, aims to usher the momentum of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated annually in October, into November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
MORGANTOWN, WV

