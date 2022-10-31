Read full article on original website
WVNews
Fired Bridgeport, West Virginia, police chief John Walker sues city
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Former Bridgeport police chief John Walker has sued the city, alleging he was fired due to his age and for raising his belief that he was a target for termination due to that, he asserts in a lawsuit filed Friday against the city. Through...
WVNews
Veteran Clarksburg, West Virginia detective sergeant retires; 4 new officers take oath
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Police Department saw one of its finest retire Friday, while four new faces took the oath. Detective Sgt. Joseph Michael “Mike” Walsh called it a day after 21 years, two months.
West Virginia woman allegedly dropped infant while drunk at residence
A woman has been charged after allegedly dropping an infant while drunk at a residence in Morgantown.
2 people in West Virginia charged with murder in ‘suspicious death’
The Fairmont Police Department announced Wednesday evening that two people have been charged with first degree murder stemming from an incident that took place on Oct. 23.
WDTV
Car crashes into building in Monongah
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A car drove into a building on the 600 block of Pike St. Thursday evening. Marion County 911 officials tell 5 News the crash happened at 6:08 p.m. No injuries were reported. It is unclear at this time if anyone was in the building at the...
West Virginia woman threatened to ‘gut’ another woman if she came into the room; Woman was stabbed
A Philippi woman has been charged after Barbour County Sheriff's deputies say she stabbed another woman during an altercation that escalated to the point where she allegedly threatened to gut the victim.
WVNews
More than $75,000 donated to Morgantown, West Virginia, Ronald McDonald House
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A summer campaign resulted in more than $75,000 being donated from local McDonald’s restaurants to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown and Pittsburgh. “Oh we are very excited,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. “McDonald's has been a...
WVNews
Arnold Gordon Krafft
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Arnold Gordon Krafft, 80 of Brush Run, West Union went home to…
WVNews
Grantsville woman arrested for assault
GRANTSVILLE – Maryland State Police arrested a woman following an assault Thursday, Nov. 3 in Garrett County. The suspect, Sheena Marie Shiflett, 38, of Grantsville, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and assault on a police officer. She is being held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.
West Virginia deputies recover stolen side-by-sides
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen side-by-sides from Elkins Motorsports in a two-day-long investigation.
WVNews
Charles Manley Hall
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Manley Hall, 73, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on Nov…
Metro News
Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
WDTV
DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police held a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night. The West Virginia State Police conducted a DUI checkpoint in Clarksburg on West Virginia route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street. The goal of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers while...
West Virginia Police Chief: “Needle marks” in Halloween candy false alarm
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents in Moundsville were concerned after a candy bar trended on social media Monday night showing what looked like suspicious “needle marks” in the chocolate. But after the candy was turned in and inspected by the Moundsville Police Department, the chief wants trick-or-treaters to know it was a false alarm! In […]
WVNews
'Blue-collar' Grafton pushes Charleston Catholic to limit in 1-0 loss
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – The margin between winning and losing is so small. The fourth-seeded Grafton Bearcats had that lesson reinforced painfully as a tremendous performance against the No. 1 Charleston Catholic Irish was decided by an own goal in the 60th minute, 1-0.
WVNews
Bishop House is 150 years old
KINGWOOD — One of Kingwood’s historic homes, the Charles M. Bishop house on High Street, was ready to move into on July 11, 1872, as a four-room Greek-Italian style home, according to W.G. William’s book “Indians and the First 150 Years.”. C.H. McCafferty was the contractor....
WVNews
Glenn Leroy Casto
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto.
WDTV
Another man indicted in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Another man has been indicted in connection to an alleged drug operation in Marion County. Christopher Golden, 31, has been indicted on seven counts with crimes that date from 2018 to Oct. 2021. Golden has been indicted on the following counts:. Conspiracy to violate felony...
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute celebrates Pink and Pearl Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute is joining organizations across the state to celebrate West Virginia’s inaugural Pink and Pearl Day today (Nov. 4). Pink and Pearl Day, the keystone date of a campaign bearing the same name, aims to usher the momentum of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated annually in October, into November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
FCI Hazelton inmate facing 11 new counts
A Federal Corrections Institution (FCI) Hazelton inmate has been charged federally with 11 new counts.
