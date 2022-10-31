Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Related
Playhouse hosts school day matinee of ‘Evita’
Bucks County Playhouse hosted its first-ever full student matinee on Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. Students from seven middle and high schools from throughout the region attended a special performance of the Playhouse’s production of Evita, followed by a talk-back session with members of the cast and educators from the Playhouse. The matinee was sold out.
Local tennis players participate in ‘Kids On Court’
Young area tennis players, all participants of Bucks County Tennis Association programs, recently participated in a Net Generation “Kids On Court” activation at the 2022 US Open in Flushing, New York. Twenty-four athletes (and two alternates), led by BCTA coach Steve Johnson and assisted by BCTA coach Craig...
Pet adoption event set for Saturday
Doll 10 Beauty, an internationally-selling, cruelty-free cosmetics company based in Bucks County, is partnering with Women’s Animal Center as the sponsor of a free pet adoption event for the community on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Dolls for Paws Adoption event features family activities...
Cairn hosting String Day Nov. 12
Cairn University’s School of Music is presenting its annual String Day on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students in grades 7 to 12 will be divided into chamber ensemble groups to practice repertoire under faculty instruction. After watching a short faculty recital, the chamber ensembles will also perform what they have learned.
Bucks County Blues Society presenting 26th annual Christmas Blues Party
The Bucks County Blues Society is presenting its 26th annual Christmas Blues Party on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Terchon VFW, 1315 Hardy St. in Levittown. Celebrating their 50th year as the world’s best bar band, and performing two sets of blues, soul, funk and rockabilly, is Vizztone’s The Nighthawks. The group first performed for BCBS in 1978, and no other band has performed more dates in the 45-year history of BCBS. Visit thenighthawks.com.
Local tourism continues to thrive post-pandemic
It’s no secret that 2020 saw the hospitality and tourism industry struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including that of Bucks County. However, according to Paul Bencivengo, president and COO of the tourism agency Visit Bucks County, the following year saw an impressive resurgence in people wanting to see what the area is all about.
Bucks Beautiful planting 80,000 daffodil bulbs this fall
Bucks Beautiful announced that funds raised through events and donations will enable the planting of 80,000 daffodil bulbs this fall, which is double the amount planted last year. In partnership with Gale Nurseries Inc., the perennial bulbs will be planted at 11 locations across Bucks County. The Bulbs for Bucks...
Donation to Bristol Township families
The Gene and Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund recently donated $3,000 to Bristol Township School District families who are experiencing hardships and are in dire need of physiological needs, such as food, shelter and clothing. Additionally, the money has been used for other emergencies, such as medical assistance and auto maintenance.
United Way, Vita partner to provide ESL classes
United Way of Bucks County, in partnership with Vita Education Services, is offering two English as a Second Language courses to Ukrainian refugees who have recently resettled in Bucks County. The ESL classes, one for beginners and one for those with some proficiency in English, will provide basic language skills...
Unattended Veterans Service is Oct. 27
The community is invited to join the Bucks County Coroner’s Office at the Unattended Veterans Service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road in Newtown, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. According to Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck, the Coroner’s Office will be interring four unclaimed veterans...
Karl Carter exhibition opening Nov. 2 in Newtown
Karl Carter: A Retrospective, the first major gallery survey of Carter’s work, is opening at Hicks Art Center Gallery on Nov. 2 and will continue through Dec. 16. An accompanying exhibition of his renowned students’ work will be installed in the Atrium Gallery in Hicks Art Center. Spanning...
Mandatory minimums for felons with guns
Rep. Frank Farry joined the state House Majority Policy Committee in a hearing to outline the crime crisis in Bucks County, find solutions to improve public safety, and urge passage of his legislation to require mandatory minimum sentences for felons who illegally possess guns. “Crime has risen at an alarming...
Grundy Library hosting true crime author
The Margaret R. Grundy Library, in partnership with Silver Lake Nature Center, is inviting the public to hear local true crime author Kathryn Canavan discuss her newest title True Crime Philadelphia: From America’s First Bank Robbery to the Real-Life Killers Who Inspired Boardwalk Empire (2021), from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Road, Bristol.
Pure Green opens in Newtown
Pure Green, a wellness-based juice bar franchise, has opened in Newtown, 2 Summit Square Center. The location offers immunity-boosting cold pressed juices, superfood smoothies, wellness shots, acai bowls, oatmeal bowls, superfood toasts and juice cleanses. To celebrate the opening, Pure Green is offering BOGO smoothies from Oct. 28-30. Pure Green...
DelVal announces judges for third annual Spark Bowl
The judges for Delaware Valley University’s third annual Spark Bowl have been announced. Spark Bowl, a Shark Tank-like competition, will award thousands of dollars in prizes to area small businesses on Nov. 17, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in DelVal’s Life Sciences Building. The competing businesses will have...
Woods Services receives earmark
U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-1st dist.) announced Woods Services received a Community Project Funding grant for the Woods Services Specialized Outpatient Mental Health Services for People with Intellectual Disability and Mental Health Conditions Program. The CPF was introduced by Fitzpatrick into the FY2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act as a part of the Community Project Funding program. The CPF program, formerly known as “earmarks,” allows members of Congress to target federal funds toward projects and programs within their congressional districts that they believe will address the most significant needs facing the communities they represent.
Seniors enjoying nature indoors
Oxford Enhanced Senior Living, a personal care community in Langhorne, is connecting its residents to nature by launching an indoor gardening program, Eldergrow’s D-I-Y Culinary Herb Garden. Eldergrow offers therapeutic gardening programs to seniors in residential and skilled communities. Through this new partnership, Oxford’s residents are able to nurture...
Funding for student mental health
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) announced 14 school entities in his district will receive a combined $4,103,231 in state funds to support programs related to student mental health and school safety. Santarsiero has been advocating for this funding, in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise, to provide schools across the state with the resources necessary to keep children safe and prevent acts of violence in school.
High Heel Drag Race set for Oct. 30 in New Hope
Join New Hope Celebrates for its 18th annual High Heel Drag Race on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. on W. Mechanic St. in New Hope. A long-standing tradition and highlight of the fall season in New Hope, this year’s theme is “All That Glitters Are Ghouls – Bewitching beauties who sparkle, shine and know how to have a scary good time!”
Bucks County Wine & Art Trail
Visit Bucks County has partnered with the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County to curate works of art for the Bucks County Wine & Art Trail. Wine and art lovers can now get a free mobile passport at VisitBucksCounty.com/WineandArtTrail. After checking in at three or more participating wineries along the Wine & Art Trail, participants receive a free set of limited edition Bucks County fine art notecards featuring works of art created at the wineries this past spring and summer. Participants will also be entered to win one of the outdoor art reproductions on display at the wineries.
Langhorne - Levittown Times
Langhorne, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/
Comments / 0