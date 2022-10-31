U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-1st dist.) announced Woods Services received a Community Project Funding grant for the Woods Services Specialized Outpatient Mental Health Services for People with Intellectual Disability and Mental Health Conditions Program. The CPF was introduced by Fitzpatrick into the FY2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act as a part of the Community Project Funding program. The CPF program, formerly known as “earmarks,” allows members of Congress to target federal funds toward projects and programs within their congressional districts that they believe will address the most significant needs facing the communities they represent.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO