ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 6

Tom Flourre
4d ago

Give them a wage worth risking their lives. Also don't teach them to infringe on people's rights. LEI's do it all the time. They wonder why auditor's are on their tails harassing them like they do public citizens.

Reply
2
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sheriff reports ‘exotic wallaby running free’ in Bedford Township

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An “exotic wallaby” is running free in Bedford Township, according to the Monroe County sheriff. Officials reported Thursday (Nov. 3) that the wallaby escaped from its owner and is “roaming freely in our community.”. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the issue...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jewish community center in Oakland County targeted with threatening phone calls

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating after a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield received two threats in the last two days. At about 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, located on West Maple Road, reportedly received a “called in threat.” West Bloomfield police say this is the second threat made in two days, as the community center received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, as well.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court

PHOENIX – An official from a rural Arizona county who has been tapped to hand-count all the ballots from next week's election was grilled in court Friday by lawyers representing a group of retirees suing to block the effort. Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said he has plans to...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Huron County man wins $1M Powerball prize

UBLY, Mich. – A man from Huron County won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Norman Doerr of Ubly Michigan matched the five white balls in the Oct. 19 Powerball drawing, making him $1 million richer. “I started playing these two sets of numbers in the...
HURON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Midterm voters to take on Colorado's soaring housing costs

DENVER – Bloated housing prices in the past few years have crept into every corner of Colorado. In Rocky Mountain resort towns, wealthy newcomers gobble up the dwindling housing supply. In Denver, tenants owe an estimated $32 million in back rent. And in mobile home parks, the state's last bastions of affordability, out-of-state investors are buying the land and hiking up lease prices.
COLORADO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Strong wind, rain expected in Metro Detroit this weekend: What to know

DETROIT – Good Friday afternoon!. We’ll have another warm day, with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs reaching the low 70s. Wind will blow from the south at 10-15 mph. Tonight’s sunset is at 6:23 p.m. It will be partly cloudy Friday night, with lows...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Heading back to the 60s

DETROIT – Our stretch of beautiful (for some…I have received some complaints) November weather continues, with any early morning fog dissipating as the morning progresses, leaving us with sunny skies and highs generally in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). If any wind develops, it will probably be a southeast wind at 5 mph or less.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wind advisory issued for SE Michigan for most of Saturday -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – Wind Advisory will be effective from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible across all of Southeastern Michigan. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle—secure outdoor objects.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy