A woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday morning in Fisher. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Sandra Hlady, 73, was found outside of her 2009 Toyota Prius, which was in the ditch at 300th ST SW and 380th AVE SW. According to the report, “It appears Sandra was traveling on a minimum maintenance road at a slow rate of speed, left the roadway and got hung up on a culvert.” She was transported to Altru hospital in Grand Forks, for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported around 10:30am.

FISHER, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO