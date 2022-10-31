Read full article on original website
Farry receives RCPA Legislative Leadership Award
Rep. Frank Farry recently accepted the Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association Legislative Leadership Award for his continued legislative commitment to human services. “I am honored and humbled to accept this award,” said Farry. “As chairman of the state House Human Services Committee, I have worked closely with many people whose...
Bucks County represented at White House during ‘Communities in Action’
Bucks County was recently represented at the White House during a special event entitled “Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania.” The purpose was to highlight the impact of the American Rescue Plan Act — which delivered financial relief to individuals and businesses nationwide — on the state.
Penn Community Bank pledges $40,000 to United Way
It was recently announced that Penn Community Bank is pledging $40,000 to United Way of Bucks County in support of the nonprofit’s HELP Center. The contribution will ensure that the center can continue to meet growing needs in the community. The HELP Center provides essentials like cleaning supplies, personal...
Carlos Rodriguez appointed to Neshaminy school board
Fifteen-year Feasterville resident Carlos Rodriguez was appointed to Neshaminy School District’s board of school directors during a special meeting earlier this month. Rodriguez, whose daughter attends Poquessing Middle School, will fill the Region 1 seat until December 2023, after the next election, in which he intends to campaign. During...
Unattended Veterans Service is Oct. 27
The community is invited to join the Bucks County Coroner’s Office at the Unattended Veterans Service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road in Newtown, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. According to Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck, the Coroner’s Office will be interring four unclaimed veterans...
United Way, Vita partner to provide ESL classes
United Way of Bucks County, in partnership with Vita Education Services, is offering two English as a Second Language courses to Ukrainian refugees who have recently resettled in Bucks County. The ESL classes, one for beginners and one for those with some proficiency in English, will provide basic language skills...
SCORE Bucks County announces October webinar
SCORE Bucks County, which provides small business mentoring and workshops, announced a free webinar this month:. “How Can the BCIDA Help Your Small Business Grow?” takes place Oct. 18. Presented by Thomas Lonergan, deputy executive director of the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority, this webinar introduces small businesses to the BCIDA and sheds light on various resources available to help small businesses grow. In this webinar, attendees will hear about: programs and resources available at the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority; upcoming state grants; and tax-exempt financing and other loan products available through the BCIDA.
Funding for student mental health
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) announced 14 school entities in his district will receive a combined $4,103,231 in state funds to support programs related to student mental health and school safety. Santarsiero has been advocating for this funding, in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise, to provide schools across the state with the resources necessary to keep children safe and prevent acts of violence in school.
Donation to Bristol Township families
The Gene and Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund recently donated $3,000 to Bristol Township School District families who are experiencing hardships and are in dire need of physiological needs, such as food, shelter and clothing. Additionally, the money has been used for other emergencies, such as medical assistance and auto maintenance.
Suicide prevention conference is Nov. 2
Lenape Valley Foundation is hosting a virtual suicide prevention conference on Wednesday, Nov. 2, via Zoom, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This half-day seminar, co-hosted by the Bucks County Suicide Prevention Task Force, aims to provide current information and best practices in suicide prevention. Renowned speakers will provide information and answer questions that will be beneficial to professionals, educators, first responders, counseling and nursing professionals, family members and the community.
