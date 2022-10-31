SCORE Bucks County, which provides small business mentoring and workshops, announced a free webinar this month:. “How Can the BCIDA Help Your Small Business Grow?” takes place Oct. 18. Presented by Thomas Lonergan, deputy executive director of the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority, this webinar introduces small businesses to the BCIDA and sheds light on various resources available to help small businesses grow. In this webinar, attendees will hear about: programs and resources available at the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority; upcoming state grants; and tax-exempt financing and other loan products available through the BCIDA.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO