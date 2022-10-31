Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Detroit turnout on election day • Massive FCA recall • Vigil for brothers killed in Inkster fire
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Votes haven't been tallied, but there are already a few conclusions that can be gleaned from the pre-election processes unfolding across Michigan. What may be the most significant is a drastic fall in expected turnout in Detroit. The city clerk said to expect between 28-33% turnout...
fox2detroit.com
Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
Tv20detroit.com
Here's why this flu season may be the worst in more than a decade
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The flu is definitely making a comeback this year, as I know many patients who are getting infected. Clinical laboratories have recorded more than 9,100 positive tests in the first three weeks of the flu season. That’s unusually high. The CDC is estimating at least 880,000 flu illnesses and 6,900 hospitalizations so far this year.
Rare Chance to Own $2.9M Historic Home in the Heart of Detroit
Sitting in Brush Park, one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods is where you'll find this gorgeous historic home that recently went on the market for $2.9M. It's said to be a very rare opportunity as it's one of roughly 10 original homes that remain in the neighborhood. If you were to...
fox2detroit.com
Department of Transportation invests $16 million for port of Detroit
From huge freighters and tankers to luxury cruise lines, they all pass through the port of Detroit - the only place in the U.S. where ships can stop for fuel. Now the Department of Transportation is investing $16 million to update infrastructure.
Coronavirus Watch: Hospitals packed with sick kids
Yes, this newsletter is called Coronavirus Watch. But right now, we feel a responsibility to share important information about a different virus that is filling pediatric hospitals with sick kids. Across the state, there's a huge surge of respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, putting a heavy burden on...
New Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit not ready to launch
A new Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit at the former State Fairgrounds that could employ 1,200 or more people is no longer scheduled to open this year as originally planned, the Free Press has learned. Construction of the massive 3.8-million-square-foot building began in late 2020, and Amazon at the time...
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s home repair crisis: Homeowners face high costs, eligibility barriers to fix homes
Detroit residents have spoken. After City officials and community groups held 65 public meetings and posted an online survey seeking residents’ input about how the City should use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Detroiters say their top priority is home repairs. According to the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Community Study (DMACS), an estimated 37,630 Detroit homes need major repairs. For 13% of those households, the level of repair has reached hazardous conditions.
fox2detroit.com
Restaurant grade system fails • NAACP fires back at Karamo lawsuit • Competing endorsements in 7th District
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A proposed ordinance requiring restaurants to make public their health inspection grades is no longer on the menu in Detroit. The City Council voted 6-3 rejecting the measure that Scott Benson has been pushing for the past three years. "This is really important," Benson said. "All...
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit sees temps in the 70s -- How long will it last?
DETROIT – Even though we’ve already had our first snowflakes, that doesn’t mean we can’t still see temps return to the 70s. Mostly clear skies and light westerly winds. Lows in Detroit are around 43 degrees and upper 30s in the burbs. We could have a bit of patchy fog, but not as much as we had this morning.
Cockroach infestation spoils Halloween for one Michigan street
WYANDOTTE, MI – Trick-or-threating has been halted in a portion of a Michigan community after a cockroach infestation was discovered in a vacant home. The bizarre incident, unfortunately not a trick or a treat, occurred in Wyandotte on 20th Street between Eureka Road and Grove Street. The inestiation was discovered by a trash hauler.
Detroit Tequila Festival – What You Need To Know
The 6th Annual Detroit Tequila Festival happens in December. This intoxicating event features over one hundred tequila options, food, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Detroit Tequila Festival 2022. When is the Detroit Tequila Festival?. The fun happens on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hours of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds took down a Detroit gang linked to COVID pandemic relief fraud
DETROIT – Criminal gangs in Detroit have a reputation for street violence, but one gang tried moving its crimes from the streets to the internet. That was until one alleged gang member’s flashy bling, among other things, got them busted. A photo shows Brandon Bowditch cashing out stolen COVID relief money at an ATM, according to federal agents.
michiganchronicle.com
Gage Cannabis Announces Fourth Social Equity Grant Recipient, Midwest CannaNurses
Gage Cannabis, subsidiary of TerrAscend Corp. and a leading high-quality cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today announced its fourth social equity grant recipient, Midwest CannaNurses (“MCN”). MCN is a Detroit-based minority-owned holistic health and wellness education consulting company dedicated to health advocacy, education and inclusion with a focus on cannabis as an alternative therapy.
fox2detroit.com
Grassroots voters rights group Detroit Action recruits election protectors for Nov 8
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On a beautiful fall Wednesday, FOX 2 saw numerous Detroiters drop off their absentee ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections building. In less than a week, more voters are expected to head to the polls to physically cast their ballot in the midterm election. Groups like Detroit Action are making sure those voters' voices are heard.
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
