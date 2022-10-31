ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Preston set to be unchanged for Championship clash with Swansea

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcbFe_0it8V21t00

Preston look set to be as they were last time out when they host Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday.

Ryan Lowe’s men appeared to come through Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough without picking up any fresh injury problems.

Defender Patrick Bauer (appendix) and on-loan forward Troy Parrott (hamstring) remain unavailable.

North End are currently 10th in the Championship, three points behind sixth-placed Swansea having played a game more.

Swansea can call upon Joel Piroe again after the striker completed his suspension.

Piroe served a three-match ban after being red-carded in the 4-0 loss at Burnley on October 15.

Joe Allen and fellow midfielder Liam Walsh remain out due to injury.

The Burnley result was the only defeat in eight games for Russell Martin’s Swans, who drew 1-1 at Bristol City on Saturday and have won the other six in that sequence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ched Evans brace sends Preston into Championship play-off places

Preston climbed into the Sky Bet Championship top six with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over fellow play-off chasers Reading at the SCL Stadium. In a drab first half, Preston midfielder Brad Potts squandered the best opportunity when miskicking wide from close range but the game livened up after the interval, with Ched Evans putting North End ahead in the 51st minute.
newschain

Preston boss hails the impact of two-goal striker Ched Evans

Preston manager Ryan Lowe praised two-goal striker Ched Evans after North End secured a hard-earned 2-1 victory at Reading to move into fifth place in the Championship table. After a poor first half, Preston went ahead six minutes into the second period when Evans glanced home a header – his first goal in 35 matches.
newschain

Taunton clash could offer Tennai Watson chance to return for MK Dons

Tennai Watson could feature for MK Dons in their FA Cup first-round match at home to Taunton on Saturday. Defender Watson, 25, has not featured for the Dons yet this season due to a hamstring injury but is back in full training and could be in Liam Manning’s plans for the match.
newschain

Sheff Wed boss Darren Moore impressed by Alex Mighten in FA Cup victory

Darren Moore expressed his delight at on-loan Nottingham Forest winger Alex Mighten’s first goal for Sheffield Wednesday. The 20-year-old attacker wrapped up a 2-0 FA Cup triumph over Morecambe after Josh Windass had earlier opened the scoring during a routine first-round win for the hosts. Mighten was one of...
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday ease into FA Cup second round with victory over Morecambe

Josh Windass’ fifth goal of the season and Alex Mighten’s first in Sheffield Wednesday colours secured a comfortable 2-0 FA Cup first-round triumph over Morecambe at Hillsborough. Wednesday mustered 21 goal attempts, but only converting two was always going to prove sufficient against a Morecambe team that have...
newschain

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
newschain

Striker Omar Bugiel suspended for Sutton’s FA tie with Farnborough

Sutton will be without suspended striker Omar Bugiel for their home FA Cup tie against Farnborough. The club’s appeal against Bugiel’s straight red card in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Stockport was unsuccessful and he starts a three-game ban. Skipper Craig Eastmond and defender Louis John both returned...
newschain

St Johnstone forward Jamie Murphy fit to face Rangers after knee injury

St Johnstone forward Jamie Murphy is fit to face former club Rangers after recovering from a knee injury. Graham Carey has shown no ill effects following his comeback last weekend while Callum Booth has returned to full training following an Achilles injury. Chris Kane (knee), Murray Davidson (ankle) and Cammy...
newschain

Dave Challinor could recall Callum Camps for Stockport’s tie with Swindon

Stockport boss Dave Challinor could recall Callum Camps to his starting line-up for the home FA Cup tie against Swindon. Midfielder Camps stepped off the bench in the goalless midweek draw at Tranmere after completing a three-match ban. Challinor, who has reported no major new injury worries, named an unchanged...
newschain

Nottingham Forest nowhere near where we thought we would be – Steve Cooper

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper admits his side have done “nowhere near” as well as hoped following their return to the Premier League. Forest have endured a tough start to life back in the top flight and currently sit bottom of the table heading into two potentially season-defining home games against Brentford and Crystal Palace before the World Cup.
newschain

Gary O’Neil expecting a tough test for Bournemouth against Leeds

Gary O’Neil expects a tough test when Bournemouth travel to recently rejuvenated Leeds on Saturday. Leeds sit 15th in the Premier League table, just one point and place below O’Neil’s Cherries, and enter the clash bolstered by a 2-1 win at Liverpool in their last outing. It...
newschain

Danny Cowley pays tribute to Ronnie Radford after FA Cup win over Hereford

Danny Cowley paid tribute to Hereford and the late Ronnie Radford after Portsmouth reached the second round of the FA Cup on a poignant night for their non-league opponents. There was a minute’s silence before the game after the death this week of Radford, scorer of one of the cup’s great goals while playing for the Bulls, and it was fitting that their scorer on the night, Miles Storey, also wore the number 11 shirt.
newschain

With football comes injuries – David Moyes philosophical about World Cup fears

David Moyes believes the number of injuries occurring just ahead of the World Cup is no more than the normal amount for this stage of the season. Tottenham’s Son Heung-min sustained a fractured eye socket during Tottenham’s Champions League clash at Marseille on Tuesday, with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell then pulling up with a hamstring problem on Wednesday night.
newschain

Robert Snodgrass returns to Hearts squad for Motherwell clash

Robert Snodgrass returns to the Hearts squad for the cinch Premiership game against Motherwell at Tynecastle on Sunday. The veteran attacker was not eligible to play in the final Europa Conference League game against Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday night. Peter Haring (concussion), Craig Halkett (hamstring) and Kye Rowles (foot) could...
newschain

Aberdeen storm to win over Hibernian to climb to third

Bojan Miovski was again Aberdeen’s goalscoring hero as Jim Goodwin’s side saw off Hibernian to leapfrog the visitors and climb to third in the cinch Premiership – but not without a helping of VAR drama. Miovski netted either side of half-time to put his side in the...
newschain

Watford sweating on Keinan Davis condition before Coventry clash

Watford must wait on the fitness of Keinan Davis ahead of the visit of Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday. Davis missed Watford’s 2-1 win at Cardiff on Wednesday, but will be assessed along with Samuel Kalu. Craig Cathcart, however, remains on the sidelines, with the medical...

Comments / 0

Community Policy