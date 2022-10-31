Preston set to be unchanged for Championship clash with Swansea

Preston look set to be as they were last time out when they host Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday.

Ryan Lowe’s men appeared to come through Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough without picking up any fresh injury problems.

Defender Patrick Bauer (appendix) and on-loan forward Troy Parrott (hamstring) remain unavailable.

North End are currently 10th in the Championship, three points behind sixth-placed Swansea having played a game more.

Swansea can call upon Joel Piroe again after the striker completed his suspension.

Piroe served a three-match ban after being red-carded in the 4-0 loss at Burnley on October 15.

Joe Allen and fellow midfielder Liam Walsh remain out due to injury.

The Burnley result was the only defeat in eight games for Russell Martin’s Swans, who drew 1-1 at Bristol City on Saturday and have won the other six in that sequence.

