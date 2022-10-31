ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Business Insider

Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it

Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
WBUR

Russian flag removed from Kherson, Ukraine

The Russian flag has apparently been removed from the main administrative building in Kherson, Ukraine. And Russia announced Wednesday it is rejoining the agreement that guarantees the safe passage of ships carrying vital grain from Ukraine. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR's Nathan Rott in Kyiv.
WBUR

Lawyers arguing cases at SCOTUS are overwhelmingly white and male

This week's cases on affirmative action at the Supreme Court are just two of this term that take on race. The court navigates this issue with more diversity than ever, including the first Black female justice. But the Washington Post has found that the lawyers arguing cases in front of the Justices are still mostly white and male.
The Associated Press

Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband's assault

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and “very winnable.” “People say to me, ‘What can I do to make you feel better?’ I say: ‘Vote!’” Pelosi told those on the call. “I believe that this race is very winnable,” Pelosi said. Her voice cracked at times as she said of her husband’s recovery, “It’s going to be a long haul.”
WBUR

How Democrats can win, even if they lose

Back in August, the American left was feeling positively bullish about the midterm elections. The unexpected passage of Joe Biden’s sweeping Inflation Reduction Act, the coup de grâce in his record of passing major legislation, combined with the repeal of Roe vs. Wade, which ended 40 years of reproductive rights for women, had the president’s party poised to buck historical trends by retaining control of Congress.
The Associated Press

Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the September death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the country’s morality police. Meanwhile, activists in southeast Iran claimed security forces killed at least 16 people in protests there. Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various commemorations around the country, with some in Tehran waving placards of the triangle-shaped Iranian drones Russia now uses to strike targets in its war on Ukraine. But while crowds in Tehran looked large with chador-wearing women waving the Islamic Republic’s flag, other commemorations in the country appeared smaller, with only a few dozen people taking part. Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, speaking to people gathered in front of the former U.S. Embassy building, criticized those protesting the theocracy. “Anyone taking the smallest step in the direction of breaching security and riots, must know that they are stepping in the direction of enemies of the Islamic Revolution,” he said. “Americans think they can execute the plan they carried out in some countries like Syria and Libya here. What a false dream!”
