Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
‘Wonderful human being’: Westmoreland County doctor’s legacy lives on with scholarship
LATROBE, Pa. — Saturday marks 21 years since the shooting death of Dr. Andrew Bagby in a parking lot at Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County, not long after he moved to the region. Shortly after he was killed, a scholarship was established in honor of Dr. Bagby. “Andrew...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
In PGH, faith leaders reject rising Christian nationalism movement
'This isn’t new to me. It’s just louder than I’ve seen it in a long, long, long time,' the Rev. Richard Freeman said. The post In PGH, faith leaders reject rising Christian nationalism movement appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
nextpittsburgh.com
Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
nextpittsburgh.com
Wayne Walters brings joy to handling the challenges facing Pittsburgh Public Schools
Wayne Walters let out a laugh as he walked into the courtyard of the Pittsburgh Public Schools Administration Building in Oakland. His first reaction was to cover his mouth for being too loud. For more than 40 years — as a student, then a teacher, school administrator and an assistant...
wtae.com
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' honors a Pittsburgh organization in 'Good Neighbor' segment
The Pittsburgh group, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, is making a difference in the lives of some of our youngest community members. The group was featured Wednesday on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." WTAE nominated HCEF as part of Clarkson’s “Good Neighbor” series. Pittsburgh’s Action...
Someone is deflating tires and leaving snarky messages in this Pa. neighborhood: report
Residents in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh are saying that someone is deflating their vehicles’ tires using lentil beans and then leaving messages on the windshields, according to a story from WXPI. Surveillance video taken by a Shadyside resident reportedly shows two people stopping by a car parked in...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County company confirms bid for Shuman Juvenile Detention Center
Amid a rise in gun violence among teenagers, there is a new push to re-open the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. Latrobe-based Adelphoi Treatment and Services for At-Risk Youth confirms to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they have submitted a bid to Allegheny County to reopen the center as a juvenile detention center.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust selects Kendra Whitlock Ingram to succeed Kevin McMahon
Kendra Whitlock Ingram, a graduate of Duquesne University, will replace Kevin McMahon, who is retiring as president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “Kendra’s boundless enthusiasm and breadth of experience managing a broad range of art forms have made her the number one choice to lead the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust at this important time in its history,” Trust board chair Richard Harshman said in a statement announcing the hiring.
Authorities searching for missing Penn Township man
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A search is underway for a Westmoreland County man who vanished earlier this week.Nelson Lynch left his office in Pittsburgh on Tuesday around 3 p.m. and never made it back to his home in Penn Township.He also did not return to work on Wednesday.Lynch drives a 2008 Kia sedan that is beige with a black hood. He also has a scar on the left side of his chin.If you've seen him, you are urged to call 911.
Deadlocked Senate race brings two former presidents to Pittsburgh area Saturday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two former presidents will be in the Pittsburgh area this weekend to campaign for their candidates. As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains, it's a clear sign of how important this region is on Election Day. It's a battle of the political titans as former presidents Barack...
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
Acting Chief: Police failed to patrol Brighton Heights funeral despite request
Pittsburgh police on Thursday said their protection had been requested at a Brighton Heights funeral where six people were injured in a shooting last week, but officers were not there when the violence erupted. A shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church on Oct. 28 cut short a funeral for North...
Mayor Gainey, police express frustration with judicial system in news conference
PITTSBURGH — At a news conference to announce the arrests of two suspects in a triple murder on the North Side, Mayor Ed Gainey and police expressed frustration with the judicial system. “I’m not going to sit here and point fingers. I haven’t done it in the past because...
Pittsburgh's Light Up Night to feature legendary rocker Joan Jett, Santa Claus and fireworks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Pittsburgh as we gear up for Highmark's Light Up Night in downtown.At a press conference Wednesday morning, city officials and Highmark announced their plans for the annual kick off to the holiday shopping season on Saturday, Nov. 19."This is a magical night," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. "It has been for decades. I don't know if any city in America does it like we do."There will be a big holiday block party headlined with a concert by legendary rockers, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. In...
Pittsburgh police shut down city block
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
Introducing Pittsburgh’s 2022 Best Places to Work — the complete list
PITTSBURGH — The winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work have been announced. Companies were judged based on an online employee survey earlier this year, conducted by Quantum Workplace on a variety of factors ranging from employee job satisfaction to salary satisfaction to perspectives on management. Companies were...
