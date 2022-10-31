ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities

This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour

Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
PITTSBURGH, PA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust selects Kendra Whitlock Ingram to succeed Kevin McMahon

Kendra Whitlock Ingram, a graduate of Duquesne University, will replace Kevin McMahon, who is retiring as president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “Kendra’s boundless enthusiasm and breadth of experience managing a broad range of art forms have made her the number one choice to lead the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust at this important time in its history,” Trust board chair Richard Harshman said in a statement announcing the hiring.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Authorities searching for missing Penn Township man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A search is underway for a Westmoreland County man who vanished earlier this week.Nelson Lynch left his office in Pittsburgh on Tuesday around 3 p.m. and never made it back to his home in Penn Township.He also did not return to work on Wednesday.Lynch drives a 2008 Kia sedan that is beige with a black hood. He also has a scar on the left side of his chin.If you've seen him, you are urged to call 911.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind

PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Light Up Night to feature legendary rocker Joan Jett, Santa Claus and fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Pittsburgh as we gear up for Highmark's Light Up Night in downtown.At a press conference Wednesday morning, city officials and Highmark announced their plans for the annual kick off to the holiday shopping season on Saturday, Nov. 19."This is a magical night," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. "It has been for decades. I don't know if any city in America does it like we do."There will be a big holiday block party headlined with a concert by legendary rockers, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police shut down city block

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

