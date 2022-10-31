ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Michael Ryan
4d ago

I don't understand this world when I was young we occasionally did drugs on weekends going to concerts but we always worked all week long now everybody just turns into a drug addict instantly I can't believe that the United States hasn't went down into Mexico and stopped the drug cartels it's basically a war that's been going on for since Nixon and it needs to stop they need to quit selling that poison in our country

UpNorthLive.com

Manistee County man arraigned on narcotics charges

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Brethren, Michigan, has been arraigned on multiple narcotics charges, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Allen Greene, 42, was arraigned Thursday in the 84th District Court for the following charges:. One count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. One count of delivery/manufacture of over...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Man stabbed in attempt to free woman

HIGGINS LAKE – On Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. a woman called Roscommon County Dispatch saying she was driving a man who had been stabbed to the hospital in Grayling. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to the hospital to...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Investigators believe Green Twp. trailer home fire is suspicious

Officials are asking for help from the public to determine who may be responsible for a mobile home fire in Mecosta County. Fire crews were called to the single-wide trailer fully engulfed around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in Green Township. Crews put out the fire and evidence was located at the...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police seek help identifying vehicle theft suspects

Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two male suspects in a vehicle theft and credit/debit card retail fraud case. On Oct. 8, a purse was stolen out of a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant. The credit/debit cards that were...
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Grandville man seriously injured following motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a two vehicle crash Thursday in Aetna Township. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says once deputies were on scene it was determined, a 35-year old man from Grandville was traveling northbound on Northland Dr. on a motorcycle when he was passing a line of vehicles on the left in a no passing zone.
GRANDVILLE, MI
traverseticker.com

Cyclist Killed In Old Mission Crash

A Traverse City cyclist was killed in a collision on Center Road on Old Mission Peninsula Monday morning. The victim, 63-year-old Katherine Hardy, died at the scene of the accident after being struck by a southbound vehicle. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on Center Road...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
horseandrider.com

Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market

What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
KINGSLEY, MI

