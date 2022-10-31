Read full article on original website
Michael Ryan
4d ago
I don't understand this world when I was young we occasionally did drugs on weekends going to concerts but we always worked all week long now everybody just turns into a drug addict instantly I can't believe that the United States hasn't went down into Mexico and stopped the drug cartels it's basically a war that's been going on for since Nixon and it needs to stop they need to quit selling that poison in our country
Reply(2)
4
Related
Cadillac Traffic Stop Leads to Over 243 Grams of Narcotics and Array of Weapons Seized
Following a traffic stop in Cadillac on Nov. 2, over 243 grams of narcotics were seized from a vehicle traveling for delivery in Northern Michigan. Weapons were also found on the scene, including guns and ammunition, knives and a baton. The driver was identified by state troopers as 42-year-old Allen...
Teen Driver Pulled From Burning Truck In Stable Condition
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old is in stable condition after being pulled from a burning vehicle Thursday night. A couple was driving on 5th Avenue in Marion Township and passed a pickup truck in the ditch. They said it hit a tree and was on fire. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Manistee County man arraigned on narcotics charges
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Brethren, Michigan, has been arraigned on multiple narcotics charges, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Allen Greene, 42, was arraigned Thursday in the 84th District Court for the following charges:. One count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. One count of delivery/manufacture of over...
Deputies Clear Scene of Bomb Threat at Cadillac Veterans Affairs Office
The Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing. Deputies say they have cleared the scene and there is no danger to the public. 9&10 News has confirmed that the bomb threat was made at the Department of Veterans Affairs office. 1:54 p.m. The...
Up North Voice
Man stabbed in attempt to free woman
HIGGINS LAKE – On Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. a woman called Roscommon County Dispatch saying she was driving a man who had been stabbed to the hospital in Grayling. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to the hospital to...
Sheriff: ‘Suspicious’ fire at trailer in Mecosta Co.
A fire that burned a trailer in Mecosta County had “suspicious” evidence nearby, the sheriff's office said.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Investigators believe Green Twp. trailer home fire is suspicious
Officials are asking for help from the public to determine who may be responsible for a mobile home fire in Mecosta County. Fire crews were called to the single-wide trailer fully engulfed around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in Green Township. Crews put out the fire and evidence was located at the...
WNEM
Police seek help identifying vehicle theft suspects
Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two male suspects in a vehicle theft and credit/debit card retail fraud case. On Oct. 8, a purse was stolen out of a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant. The credit/debit cards that were...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Grandville man seriously injured following motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a two vehicle crash Thursday in Aetna Township. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says once deputies were on scene it was determined, a 35-year old man from Grandville was traveling northbound on Northland Dr. on a motorcycle when he was passing a line of vehicles on the left in a no passing zone.
Traverse City Police Have Person of Interest In Sixth Street Drugs Break-In
UPDATE 10/31/22 5:10 p.m. Traverse City Police say they have a person of interest in a pharmacy break-in from this past summer. Someone broke into Sixth Street Drugs back in mid-August, and thousands of narcotics, painkillers, and other medications were taken. Whoever broke in forced their way inside through a...
Grandma after bicyclist shot dead: ‘Somebody’s got to be a monster’
Wyoming police are working to learn why anyone would open fire on an 18-year-old bicyclist, killing him — was it random or was he targeted?
traverseticker.com
Cyclist Killed In Old Mission Crash
A Traverse City cyclist was killed in a collision on Center Road on Old Mission Peninsula Monday morning. The victim, 63-year-old Katherine Hardy, died at the scene of the accident after being struck by a southbound vehicle. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on Center Road...
nbc25news.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
Bicyclist, 63, killed in crash on Grand Traverse County’s Old Mission Peninsula
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Grand Traverse County. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Center Road near East Shore Road in Peninsula Township (Old Mission Peninsula) at 7:10 a.m. on Monday.
Mt. Pleasant MSP Asks for Help in Identifying Theft Suspect
Michigan State Police in Mt. Pleasant are asking for help in identifying this man. He is a suspect in a theft investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant division at 989-773-5951.
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
horseandrider.com
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
A Michigan Lottery Player From Traverse City Is Now $1 Million Richer
One lucky Michigan Lottery player in Traverse City won a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was bought at the CVS, located at 626 west Front Street. The lack of a winner means the next drawing tomorrow night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot- making it the 4th-largest in U.S. history.
fox2detroit.com
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
traverseticker.com
Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market
What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
Comments / 15