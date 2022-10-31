ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Callum Elder in contention as Hull host Middlesbrough

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jx4j3_0it8U3nz00

Callum Elder could feature for Hull as they prepare to face Middlesbrough.

The defender has been sidelined with a hamstring issue, but interim coach Andy Dawson confirmed Elder could come into contention.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the Tigers who are currently 18th in the Championship table.

Harvey Vale and Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand are both edging closer to a return to the side.

Michael Carrick will be looking for his first win as Middlesbrough manager in the trip to East Yorkshire.

The Hull game will be his second game in charge of the club, with Boro currently 21st in the Championship table.

Matt Crooks could miss out with injury and was not in the matchday squad for the 1-0 loss to Preston at the weekend.

Rodrigo Muniz could line up again after coming in to replace Duncan Watmore against the Lilywhites.

