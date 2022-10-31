Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Mike Tomlin Decision News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 on the season and on pace for their first losing season in over 15 years. But head coach Mike Tomlin has indicated that change is coming - just not the change that fans might want. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tomlin said that he...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Why Kyle Shanahan and Jed York were surprised 49ers GM John Lynch turned down broadcasting offer
In February, it was revealed that Amazon had held talks with general manager John Lynch, hoping to pry him away from the San Francisco 49ers' front office and back into the broadcast booth. Amazon is now the exclusive broadcaster of "Thursday Night Football," which is available within the company's Prime Video product.
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros
The fake-pass-arriving deke he put on Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson was more effective than a block on Kenneth Walker’s TD run.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment
On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor now terrorizing golf courses: 'Nothing else for me to do but play golf'
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At 63, Lawrence Taylor still knows how to deliver a shot. On Wednesday, he was hitting golf balls instead of quarterbacks. The NFL Hall of Fame outside linebacker played in the TimberTech Championship’s PNK DRV Pro-Am at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. “I...
Second half game-by-game predictions for the Seahawks: Can Seattle make the playoffs?
SEATTLE — Let's try this again, shall we?. On Aug. 30, I predicted the Seahawks' win-loss by looking at each game. I had the Seahawks finishing the 2022 NFL season with a 5-12 record. Well, the Seahawks have already matched that win total and are atop the NFC West...
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Injury News
The Philadelphia Eagles had an unfortunate roster move to announce this Wednesday. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been placed on injured reserve. Davis suffered an ankle injury last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He took a medical cart from the sideline to the locker room. Since the Eagles have...
Jets d-lineman: Bills QB Josh Allen cries for calls, baits players into penalties
New York Jets pass rusher John Franklin-Myers is a little frustrated with the rules for defensive linemen when it comes to rushing the passer lately. Franklin-Myers was flagged for roughing the passer on a hit against New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones last week in a game his team lost, 22-17. The penalty was costly because his teammate, Michael Carter II, had intercepted the pass from Jones and returned it for a touchdown, but the penalty negated the score.
Tom Brady Has Message For Devin White Amid Criticism
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White has taken some heat for seemingly giving up on a play in their Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But he's got a powerful ally in his corner. During today's press conference, White admitted that he wasn't running as fast as he...
Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral
It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
Phillies Fan Who Ran On Field During Game 5 Leveled By Security
Citizen Bank Park erupted in boos and seemingly “a------“ chants while the fan ran around on the field.
NFL Issues Statement After Washington Commanders News
With the Washington Commanders ownership bringing Bank of America Securities on board to seek out potential buyers of the team, the NFL itself will ultimately have a say in what happens. In a statement released this afternoon, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy shared made it clear that any transaction involving the...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
643K+
Followers
82K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0