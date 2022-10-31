ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Mike Tomlin Decision News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 on the season and on pace for their first losing season in over 15 years. But head coach Mike Tomlin has indicated that change is coming - just not the change that fans might want. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tomlin said that he...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment

On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Injury News

The Philadelphia Eagles had an unfortunate roster move to announce this Wednesday. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been placed on injured reserve. Davis suffered an ankle injury last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He took a medical cart from the sideline to the locker room. Since the Eagles have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Syracuse.com

Jets d-lineman: Bills QB Josh Allen cries for calls, baits players into penalties

New York Jets pass rusher John Franklin-Myers is a little frustrated with the rules for defensive linemen when it comes to rushing the passer lately. Franklin-Myers was flagged for roughing the passer on a hit against New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones last week in a game his team lost, 22-17. The penalty was costly because his teammate, Michael Carter II, had intercepted the pass from Jones and returned it for a touchdown, but the penalty negated the score.
BUFFALO, NY
Tom Brady Has Message For Devin White Amid Criticism

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White has taken some heat for seemingly giving up on a play in their Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But he's got a powerful ally in his corner. During today's press conference, White admitted that he wasn't running as fast as he...
TAMPA, FL
Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral

It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NFL Issues Statement After Washington Commanders News

With the Washington Commanders ownership bringing Bank of America Securities on board to seek out potential buyers of the team, the NFL itself will ultimately have a say in what happens. In a statement released this afternoon, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy shared made it clear that any transaction involving the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

 https://thespun.com

