Chautauqua County, NY

Five injured in crash involving horse-drawn buggy and sheriff's office vehicle

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced five people were injured in a crash involving one of its vehicles and a horse-drawn buggy.

According to the sheriff's office, a marked patrol car was traveling northwest on Stockton-Hartfield Road around 9 p.m. when it ran into the rear of a horse-drawn buggy traveling in the same direction in the unlit 55 mph zone. The buggy was heavily damaged and the horse had to be put down due to its injuries.

The five people in the buggy were transported to Jamestown UPMC and were later released. The deputy was not hurt.

The sheriff's office said the buggy met all requirements for a slow-moving vehicle being drawn by an animal,

"The Buggy displayed a slow-moving vehicle emblem on the rear and two lit lanterns with red lens at least 4 inches in diameter near the edge of the buggy and at least 72 inches of high quality White reflective tape," a release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

