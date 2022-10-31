ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Luke Bryan donating concert proceeds to Hurricane Ian relief, explains Gov. DeSantis’ concert appearance

By Danielle Long, Cillea Houghton
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/04 – Carolyn Sue Scott

Carolyn Sue Scott, 81, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away on November 2, 2022, at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor. She was born June 11, 1941, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Leslie T. and Lottie A. (White) McGehee. Carolyn married Donald Joseph Scott on January 22, 1958, in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/05 – Anson Boyd Smith

Anson Boyd Smith, formerly of Mt Vernon, Illinois, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 2, 2022. He was born August 10, 1930, in Normal, Illinois to the late Jesse Holder Smith and Wessie K. Smith. Anson married Judith O’Block Woodward on June 19, 1980. Anson is survived...
MOUNT VERNON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy