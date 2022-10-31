Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Oso
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Oso is looking for more than just the bare necessities. Oso is a lab-mix who is roughly a year and a half but he still acts like a puppy. He loves to be the center of...
Who is the most famous person in Laredo?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization is inviting the community for a Day of the Dead celebration at one of Laredo’s historic homes. Known as the Women of the Stage, the group comes together to create arts and crafts and in turn gives them back to the community. On Wednesday, November 2, the women will be dressed as a Catrina, a symbol featured for the Day of the Dead celebration at the Canseco Home. The public can go, take pictures with them or of the pumpkin patch on display at the garden.
H-E-B announces return of Feast of Sharing event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual feast that fills thousands of empty stomachs in Laredo is returning to the Sames Auto Arena!. On Friday morning, H-E-B announced the details for its 34th annual Feast of Sharing celebration. For the past couple of years H-E-B has had to altar its feast...
Laredo Center for the Arts to celebrate Dia de los Muertos
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Day of the Dead festivities are going strong, especially in the heat of downtown Laredo. On Friday, the Laredo Center for the Arts is hosting an event on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be dance performances, art workshops, poetry readings, exhibits...
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo art teacher and her group of starving artists are shaken up but for good reasons; after being featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ series. United South Middle School Teacher Monika Sanchez has been known for creating massive paper-mache sculptures from...
Laredo College to hold ‘Muddy Amigos Mud Run’ this Saturday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local club is inviting the community to lace up your shoes and get muddy for a worthy cause. The EMS Club and Laredo College will hold its first ‘Muddy Amigos Mud Run’. The family-friendly event is a charity race that will benefit Families...
Laredo Police put the razors away for men’s health
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - You may soon see more bearded men around town and no it is not Santa Claus. No Shave November is officially underway, and the Laredo Police Department is putting their razors away for two good causes. Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said the officers...
Heritage Foundation to hold grand opening of Republic of Rio Grande Exhibit
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting the community to the grand opening of a historical exhibit. The area around Laredo was once an independent nation known as the Republic of the Rio Grande and Laredo was proclaimed its capital. This Saturday, on the anniversary of...
Border Patrol and DPS bust two stash houses
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down two stash houses on Tuesday, November 1. The first was at a house located at Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop. In total, 34 individuals were taken in. After...
Del Mar Boulevard neighborhood sees a monster Halloween turnout
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The neighborhood of Del Mar Boulevard off Ocean Drive was packed with families and Halloween traffic, but even then, the night remained safe for those who ventured out. Resident Mary Kerstetter said she loves seeing a large turnout of trick-or-treaters in her neighborhood. "I usually...
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details regarding the death of a migrant woman who was found dead in south Laredo. Residents who live near the 300 block of River Front are shaken up after learning about a woman who was found dead with bite marks on Tuesday morning.
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south Laredo. According to KGNS sources, the call was made shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a lifeless body that was found near River Front and Llano Street. The body was taken to the...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Laredo?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo. The Laredo Police Department received information that vehicles went into a home shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The southbound lane of Ejido is closed down for the traveling public. Officials are reporting no injuries at this time. One...
Laredo Fire Department investigating tractor trailer fire
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department continues the investigation into what caused a truck to go up in flames Tuesday night. The fire took place just before 7 p.m. at the 6600 block of Highway 359. According to reports, two trucks were completely destroyed by the blaze and...
Laredoans invited to Walk to End Alzheimer’s
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An annual walk to end a serious disease is taking place this Saturday. KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo are part of the effort to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The walk to end Alzheimer’s is held in more than 500...
Tuesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The early voting numbers were slightly higher on Tuesday, November 1, compared to Monday, October 31. On Tuesday, 2,054 people cast their ballots in person, and 13 were received by mail. The majority of votes are being done at the Laredo Fire Department Administrative Center on Del Mar Boulevard.
Warmer and Sunnier
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical winds from the southeast will increase tonight, helping to hold temperatures in the high 60′s to around 70 all night long. The layer of gulf moisture will become thinner during Thursday, allowing the low cloud deck to mix away. The combination of sunnier skies and southerly winds will raise afternoon temperatures into the high 80′s. We may touch 90 on Friday before a front arrives from the Rockies. Slight chance of a shower Friday night, then mild dry Rocky Mountain air follows Saturday.
How cold does it get in Laredo?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
