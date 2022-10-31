Read full article on original website
WATCH: Chip Kelly on Arizona State’s New QB, UCLA Generating Exposure
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about new Arizona State starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet, the Sun Devils' tempo on the offensive side of the ball, how their defense has changed since Herm Edwards was fired, what stands in the Bruins way in regards to exposure for late-night games and what goes into some unorthodox cross-sport training activities at practice.
Georgia to Honor Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi During Matchup with Tennessee
The University of Georgia will honor the late Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi this Saturday when the Bulldogs host Tennessee. Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium will be adorned with special sideline artwork near the endzones. The sideline paint near the west end zone, from the goal line to the 20, will be red and feature Vince Dooley’s initials “VD” along with his signature. Starting at the other 20, and reaching to the east end zone, will be Trippi’s number “62” and his signature.
Michigan high school football playoffs: Brother Rice getting hot, beats WL Western, 30-22
Records can be deceiving. After going 3-5 during the regular season while facing a gauntlet of challenging Catholic League Central Division and non-league foes, Birmingham Brother Rice has found its footing in the Division 3 state football playoffs. Rice stymied host Walled Lake Western’s high-octane offense, which had been averaging nearly 42 points per...
Texans Rookie Teagan Quitoriano Catches TD in First Game: ‘Cool Experience’
HOUSTON -- Teagan Quitoriano was a big hit during his NFL debut. In his first career game, Quitoriano elevated over defenders for a 2-yard touchdown catch in Thursday night's loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans' rookie tight end, activated from injured reserve-designated for return before kickoff after recovering...
Dameon Pierce’s Performance vs. Eagles Is An Affirmation Of Texans RB Coach Danny Barrett
HOUSTON — Running back Dameon Pierce had a performance against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles that may have sealed his fate to end the 2022 campaign as Offensive Rookie of the Year. During the Houston Texans' 29-17 loss to the Eagles, Pierce rushed for a career-best 139 yards on 27...
BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code MCBET Delivers $200 In Free Bets For Early Signup
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We’re down to less than two months until online sports betting launches in Ohio, but players in the Buckeye State can start earning today thanks to the BetMGM Ohio bonus code MCBET. All new players who pre-register for an account will be credited with $200 in free bets.
