Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
KATU.com
26 counties in Oregon to vote on 'magic mushrooms' Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — In 2020, Oregon voters approved legalizing psilocybin in limited settings, but this year some voters will decide whether to ban mushroom treatments in their county or city. Some investors are watching next Tuesday’s election results closely this year as voters in 26 counties and several cities...
KATU.com
"Voting is something Oregonians take pride in:" Oregon hits 3 million registered voters
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan commented on the occasion in a press release that morning. “Oregonians are voters. Over the last 40 years, Republicans and Democrats in Oregon...
KATU.com
Oregonian wins $1M with Powerball ticket as jackpot climbs to roughly $1.5B
PORTLAND, Ore. — While there were no winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing for more than a billion dollars, one lucky Oregonian’s ticket landed them $1 million in winnings. The $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Wednesday. The Oregon Lottery said two other $50,000 winning...
KATU.com
Atmospheric river bringing rain, wind, snow to NW Oregon and SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — An atmospheric river is bringing strong and damaging winds, heavy rain, and below-average temperatures to the Pacific Northwest through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. Some areas saw tree damage and power outages Friday, while other parts of the region were put under flood watches.
KATU.com
Measure 113: Oregon voters to decide whether to punish lawmakers for too many walkouts
SALEM, Ore. — A measure on the ballot this election asks Oregon voters to decide whether to bar lawmakers from re-election if they have more than 10 unexcused absences on days they are scheduled to vote. Ballot measure 113 seeks to limit lawmakers' ability to continue staging walkouts without...
KATU.com
Storm brings heavy rain, damaging winds, mountain snow to Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fall storm is set to arrive in the Pacific Northwest Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds to Western Oregon and Southwest Washington. KATU News has declared a Storm Tracker Weather Alert as an atmospheric river will bring several inches of potentially record-setting rain to the region through Saturday.
KATU.com
Meet some of the candidates running for statewide office in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Many statewide offices in the Silver State are up for grabs this election cycle and News 4-Fox 11 is introducing you to some of the candidates running for office. Nevada governor's race. Nevada US Senate race. Nevada attorney general race. Nevada...
KATU.com
Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon
High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
KATU.com
Man accused of killing teens in 1974 indicted in court, detectives give details on case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The suspect in a decades-old double-murder case made his first appearance in Washington County court Thursday. Stephen Criss was charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Officials say he killed two teenagers in 1974, 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito, Jr. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
KATU.com
Oregon Nurses Association seeks to enforce hospital staffing minimums with new legislation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) proposed new legislation Wednesday that would require hospitals to have a minimum number of nurses for the number of patients they're treating, and make it enforceable with fines. OAN calls it the “Safe Staffing Saves Lives Campaign," the legislation, which will...
Comments / 0