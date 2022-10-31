ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KATU.com

26 counties in Oregon to vote on 'magic mushrooms' Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. — In 2020, Oregon voters approved legalizing psilocybin in limited settings, but this year some voters will decide whether to ban mushroom treatments in their county or city. Some investors are watching next Tuesday’s election results closely this year as voters in 26 counties and several cities...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Atmospheric river bringing rain, wind, snow to NW Oregon and SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — An atmospheric river is bringing strong and damaging winds, heavy rain, and below-average temperatures to the Pacific Northwest through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. Some areas saw tree damage and power outages Friday, while other parts of the region were put under flood watches.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Storm brings heavy rain, damaging winds, mountain snow to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fall storm is set to arrive in the Pacific Northwest Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds to Western Oregon and Southwest Washington. KATU News has declared a Storm Tracker Weather Alert as an atmospheric river will bring several inches of potentially record-setting rain to the region through Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Meet some of the candidates running for statewide office in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Many statewide offices in the Silver State are up for grabs this election cycle and News 4-Fox 11 is introducing you to some of the candidates running for office. Nevada governor's race. Nevada US Senate race. Nevada attorney general race. Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
KATU.com

Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon

High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy