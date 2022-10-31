A judge has ruled in favor of several families that masks should be required in classrooms in some cases to protect students with disabilities and health conditions. The lawsuit came as a response to the passing of Governor Reynolds pandemic era law in 2021 that states Iowa school districts cannot issue mask mandates unless they’re needed to comply with other federal or state laws. Families argued that the rule violated the federal disability rights law by denying reasonable accommodations for their children.

