khqa.com
$208 million to help Illinoisans heat their homes in winter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, Illinois received $208,170,481 million to help Illinoisans pay the rising cost of home heating bills this winter. The funding is through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). "As cold weather quickly approaches, we...
khqa.com
Snoop Dogg urges Missouri to legalize recreational marijuana
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — American rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram on Tuesday to call on Missourians to vote "yes" on Amendment 3 in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 8. If Amendment 3 passes, it would amend the Missouri Constitution, which would legalize the sale of recreational marijuana and the expungement of criminal records for certain marijuana-related offenses. It would also establish regulations for Missouri's recreational marijuana industry.
khqa.com
Missouri to vote on recreational marijuana
MISSOURI (KHQA) — Missouri could become the 19th state to legalize the use of recreational marijuana. Voters will see Constitutional Amendment 3 on their ballots next Tuesday. It's one of four amendments that will be decided upon in this year's election. A “yes” vote supports amending the Missouri Constitution...
khqa.com
Police funding appears on Missouri ballot
MISSOURI (KHQA) — Missouri lawmakers are looking to establish a minimum for police funding. Amendment 4, which will be on this year’s ballot, would allow the general assembly to increase the minimum required funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners before 2027.
khqa.com
Judge rules Iowa schools must require masks for disability and health requests
A judge has ruled in favor of several families that masks should be required in classrooms in some cases to protect students with disabilities and health conditions. The lawsuit came as a response to the passing of Governor Reynolds pandemic era law in 2021 that states Iowa school districts cannot issue mask mandates unless they’re needed to comply with other federal or state laws. Families argued that the rule violated the federal disability rights law by denying reasonable accommodations for their children.
khqa.com
Homeowners affected by COVID-19 eligible for Illinois Homeowner Assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced on Friday, the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) is now open to support qualified homeowners. Homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible...
khqa.com
Illinois mortgage assistance applications open
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Starting November 1, the state of Illinois will open applications for its emergency homeowner assistance fund. This funding can help residents with debt that they might have acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who are eligible for assistance include:. Homeowners with household incomes less than 150%...
khqa.com
General Assembly override to appear on Missouri ballots
MISSOURI (KHQA) — Missouri voters will see four amendment proposals on their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8. The first proposal, Constitutional Amendment No. 1, asks to allow the general assembly to override the current restrictions on investments by the state treasurer. If passed, the state treasurer would be allowed to...
khqa.com
State Board of Elections warns of voter misinformation for Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A warning for Illinois voters, be aware of possible text messages and social media election misinformation. Election Day is less than a week away and according to the State Board of Elections, Illinois voters have complained of receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places.
