Crisis in the Classroom: NYSED responds to watchdog report
Rochester, NY — “Once again, the Empire Center has gotten it wrong,” education department officials said. Last week, the state watchdog published its finding, calling out New York’s pandemic Regents Exam standards. A temporary appeals process allows students who pass a course, but score between 50...
Lyft offering New Yorkers 50% discount on rides to the polls on Election Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Lyft is doing its part to get New Yorkers to the polls on Election Day by providing access to discounted rideshare rides. Riders can use the code VOTE22 for a 50% discount (up to $10) that will be applied to their ride to the polls on Tuesday, November 8.
Police locate two missing kids from children's center in Chili
Chili, N.Y. — Update: the Monroe County Sherriff's Office said Friday morning that the two kids have been returned to Crestwood Children Center safely. The Monroe County Sherriff's Office is looking for two kids from Hillside Crestwood Children Center. Navarius Davis and Michael Newsome. Davis 12, is 5’1’, 123Ibs...
Crisis in the Classroom: Regents standards called into question
Rochester, N.Y. — When the Regents exams returned this past spring, students were met with a new standard for passing. Through an appeals process, a grade between 50 and 64 meant a student could still move forward. However, a closer look at the standard raised some questions. The Empire...
2022 Race for NY Governor: Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul
The New York Governor's race will have nationwide impacts when ballots are cast November 8th. CBS 6 is profiling both candidates in the Gubernatorial race. We reached out to both candidates for interviews ahead of Tuesday's General Election. The campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-New York) did not respond to our request for an interview. As a service to our viewers we are giving background about Hochul's time in office, and her stance on the big issues. Friday, you will hear straight from Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, who agreed to sit down with CBS 6 one-on-one. Both profiles will air again on CBS 6 weekend news ahead of the election.
2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin
Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
21 veterans nominated to the NYS veterans hall of fame
Palmyra, N.Y. — State Sen. Pam Helming held a ceremony Wednesday recognizing 21 veterans from the Finger Lakes region nominated for the New York State Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame program. The nominees include:. August Abel Jr. (Cayuga County) William Irwin (Seneca County) Jaime Balcom (Wayne County) Klaus Liedmann...
NYS Department of Health launches campaign to inform New Yorkers about respiratory viruses
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health launched a new public awareness campaign Thursday about respiratory virus infections that are spreading this fall, and the steps New Yorkers can take to protect themselves and their families. The campaign includes three video clips that will run on...
NYS expands financial assistance for income-eligible Medicare beneficiaries
SYRACUSE N.Y. — More New Yorkers will be eligible for additional financial assistance in 2023 through the newly expanded Medicare Savings Program, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. The program, adopted through the 2023 State Budget, increases income-eligibility limits to help older adults and individuals with disabilities...
Record High Temperature Possible This Weekend
High pressure has given most of the area a beautiful day and will help us really warm up this weekend. Sunny weather Friday should push the mercury to near 70. Strong Southwest breeze on Saturday might just get us to tie or break the record high of 75 degrees. The only thing that might slow the rise would be thicker cloud cover than we're forecasting.
Former FedEx driver arraigned on murder, arson charges in death of elderly woman
EPHRATAH, NY (WRGB) — A Utica man is facing murder and arson charges after and elderly woman was found dead following a house fire. Investigators say back on May 13, 2022, State Police say the body of 74- year- old Sara E. Stinnett was found deceased in the home following a structure fire on Route 67 in the Town of Ephratah.
