Presque Isle, ME

Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
All Aboard the Wintergreen Express in Presque Isle, Maine

One of Presque Isle’s biggest holiday traditions is back again this year to bring joy and excitement to families and friends. On December 9 and December 10, the Wintergreen Express will take you on a magical ride to the North Pole to see Santa Claus. His elves will also be there to add to all the fun with hot chocolate, singalongs and a chance to decorate sugar cookies. Kids get to take home a souvenir jingle bell.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
LP Building Solutions Announces $400 Million Expansion at New Limerick Plant

One of southern Aroostook County’s largest employers is about to get bigger, thanks to a major investment announced on Wednesday. LP Building Solutions says it will invest close to $400 million to expand its LP (Louisiana-Pacific) Houlton facility in New Limerick to manufacture more of its flagship siding product, known as SmartSide. This comes on the heels of a $150 million investment rolled out in August to convert the facility from the manufacture of oriented strand board to the company’s new SmartSide trim and siding product.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Is Caribou, Maine Native, Jessica Meir Going to the Moon?

Caribou, Maine native and NASA astronaut, Jessica Meir, recently posted photos on Twitter of her practicing and simulating moonwalks. She is also seen riding in a lunar rover and doing geology missions in the Black Point Lava Flow in Arizona. Astronaut Sarah Shull works alongside her during the training exercises.
CARIBOU, ME
Presque Isle, ME
