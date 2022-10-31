Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt initially stopped and assisted the victim in the other vehicle to get free, before leaving the scene of the crash. Investigating officers said the Cobalt had been heading southbound on S 8th Street and crashed into the rear passenger side of the postal truck after disregarding a stop sign.

The force of the collision and an overcorrection by the driver caused the postal truck to roll, coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

A witness to the crash told police that the driver of the Cobalt had left the scene prior to an officer’s arrival. The driver of the postal truck was not injured in the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.