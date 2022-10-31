ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Governor Greg Abbott holds campaign rally in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on Tuesday and spoke with his voters about the economy and immigration. It was a major turnout as El Pasoans lined up to take pictures with Abbott. "We're going to win in 2022," Abbott said. That's...
EL PASO, TX
Surge in patients seeking mental health care stressing hospitals

KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — Many hospitals are understaffed, overwhelmed and scrambling to help connect people with mental health services quickly. In Washington state's busiest hospitals, it could be weeks before some see a therapist or psychiatrist as local hospitals for adults and children are seeing a surge in demand for counseling and other care, officials said.
WASHINGTON STATE

