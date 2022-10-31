Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Love Lights 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteer Partners at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals are once again holding Love Lights Celebrations. At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, the 35th annual ceremony is Thursday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m. At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau...
WEAU-TV 13
Friends and family celebrate Lily Peters’ birthday, gather donations for families in need
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Family and friends of Lily Peters are honoring her memory by giving back to those in need. Nov. 4 would have been Lily’s 11th birthday, so a heavenly birthday celebration was held Thursday night at Agnes’ Table in Chippewa Falls. Attendees were treated...
WEAU-TV 13
Program helping farms donate produce to charity
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A program is helping farmers donate thousands of pounds of produce to those in need. Picking Promises is a non-profit based out of Eau Claire that works with charities and youth groups to bring the public closer to the food those in the area eat. At Leffel Roots Farm in Eau Claire County Wednesday, Picking Promises helped the Feed My People Food Bank collect thousands of pounds of fresh apples for those in need.
WEAU-TV 13
Support Our Troops Care Package Drive
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is holding the 14th Annual Support Our Troops Care Package Drive through November 11. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, McDonell Area Catholic Schools National Honor Society, with your help, would like to support the troops by sending them a care package.
WEAU-TV 13
Benefit concert for Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers is holding a benefit concert, featuring “The Fortunate Sons”. The band is called the Ultimate Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR). The concert is Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in...
WEAU-TV 13
One Automotive Group is gearing up for its 11th annual 60 Days of Giving
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For over a decade, an area care dealership has been giving away cars during the holiday season. One Automotive Group gives away two free used cars every year to those deserving and needing in the Chippewa Valley. The way it works, people can nominate someone...
WEAU-TV 13
Progress made on new Country Jam site
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam’s new site on the northwest side of Eau Claire is expected to be ready in time for the July festival. Workers are currently clearing the area for the stage, roadways, and event centers. Two new event centers will be open year-round. Electrical work has begun for the campsites, now just a short distance from the festival grounds.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Thor
-- An adoptable cat shares a name with a popular Marvel comics character, Thor. This four-year-old isn’t the God of Thunder, but as soon as you start petting him you’ll hear his booming purr. Staff members at the Clark County Humane Society say Thor would prefer a home...
WEAU-TV 13
STEPHANIE SOMMERFELD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Stephanie Sommerfeld a Sunshine Award. Stephanie is a very loving person with a heart of gold. She has the biggest and most challenging job of all as a stay-at-home mom. If that wasn’t hard enough, she has also taken on the role of teacher. She has been home schooling our almost 5-year-old and our 6-year-old, mean while tending to our 1-year-old boy who doesn’t stop. She is the hardest worker I know.
WEAU-TV 13
TODD NELSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Todd Nelson for the Sunshine Award. Todd is an amazing custodian but an even better human being. Todd is willing to pick up the slack if an event requires extra hands or if someone is unable to come into work. Todd always greets me with a smile at the beginning of the day and I enjoy his friendly banter during lunch when he cleans my classroom. Custodians are rarely recognized for their importance in the way a school runs but they are pivotal to the school’s success. Todd keeps a positive air and I appreciate having him as part of our school family.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 3rd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The opening day of the state volleyball tournament features Chippewa Falls’s first ever trip to the state tournament. UW-Eau Claire and UW-Whitewater face off in the WIAC women’s soccer semifinals. Two of the areas top football teams gear up for their sectional semifinal matchups.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire international Film Festival gearing up for its second year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back for its second year, the Eau Claire International Film Festival is set to take place the first weekend in November. This time around, it will be hosted at the Davies Center at UW-Eau Claire. The three-day festival will feature 44 films shown in the...
WEAU-TV 13
WILLIAM AND LYNN WAITE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate William and Lynn Waite for the Sunshine Award. William served in the Vietnam War. Lynn is a hard worker and she does her very best each and every day. I just want to send them some sunshine. Ryan Karls.
WEAU-TV 13
Micon Cinema open Thursday after gas leak prompts Wednesday closure
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Micon Cinema in Eau Claire will be open Thursday after closing Wednesday evening due to a gas leak. According to Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, Xcel Energy discovered a broken gas supply pipe on the roof of Micon Cinema Wednesday evening. An HVAC contractor was called in to fix the issue. Eau Claire Fire & Rescue provided support in determining the source of the leak at the movie theater, which is located on Mall Drive.
WEAU-TV 13
Health Department: Check carbon monoxide detectors as we ‘fall back’ Sunday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reminding residents to take a step to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning as we “fall back” an hour this Sunday, Nov. 6. According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, when you turn back...
WEAU-TV 13
More than 7,000 absentee voters in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The midterm election is Tuesday, and some people living in the city of Eau Claire have already cast their ballots. According to City Clerk Nicholas Koerner more than 7,000 people have already voted absentee. Koerner says while Thursday was the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail, you can still do drive-thru voting until 4:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 in the city of Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 2nd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On the eve of their first ever WIAA State Volleyball appearance, we hear from the Chippewa Falls Cardinals. Plus, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team talks about their expectations for the upcoming season following last year’s run to the NCAA Division III tournament.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer. Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. Edwards wrote in the letter,...
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona PD seeking information in theft case
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Altoona Police Department says all involved have been identifed. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department says they have identified one of the vehicles/people involved. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department is seeking information in regard to a theft case. According...
WEAU-TV 13
WisDOT seeking comment on proposed resurfacing project
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting intended to get input on a proposed cold in-place recycling project in Chippewa County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the proposed project is on Wisconsin Highway 40...
