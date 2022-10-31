Read full article on original website
Related
WPMI
MCPSS board member comments on Blount vs. Murphy brawl, school system still silent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is now learning an investigation is underway following the brawl last Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. The Alabama High School Athletic Association is looking at what punishment, if any, to hand out to the students involved....
WPMI
Alabama Power announces power bill increase
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
WPMI
Rain and thunderstorms tomorrow
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Severe weather in the southern Plains is on the way to the Gulf Coast for Saturday, however, the entire system will be weakening. Plan for a night that is cloudy, breezy and muggy in advance of wet weather. Early Saturday is calm and dry, although humid. Rain and thunderstorms will approach the Mississippi-Alabama line mid-morning, continuing toward the I-65 corridor by midafternoon, and then moving out of the NBC 15 area by evening. As it arrives, a strong or severe storm is possible, with the main threat being strong straight-line wind. Typical rainfall will range from over an inch west of the Alabama line to under half an inch east of I-65.
WPMI
Aniah Blanchard's mother on Aniah's Law: "This is going to save lives"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When you head to the polls Tuesday, you'll be given the choice to let Alabama adopt Aniah’s Law. The law will change Alabama’s first constitutional amendment, giving judges the choice to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes. The goal is to keep violent offenders off the streets, but there's one organization asking voters to think twice about the change. I spoke with both the Southern Poverty Law Center and Aniah Blanchard's mother. They both have the same goal: keeping everyone safe, but the Southern Poverty Law Center has some concerns.
WPMI
Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
Comments / 0