ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

By Lindsay Rogers, @lndsrgrs
InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vx6hG_0it8SPp400
It's departure time. Do you know where your baggage is? Getty

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.

That’s because while the industry was busy recovering from the pandemic in 2021, the global mishandled baggage rate spiked by 24% to 4.35 bags per thousand passengers, per a study by aviation technology company SITA from earlier this year, much of which they credited to the resumption of international and long-haul flights.

A further breakdown of that study showed that “transfer bags” account for the largest piece of the mishandled pie, with 41% of bags being delayed at transfer — up four points from 2020. Delayed bags accounted for 71% of all mishandled bags in 2021 — up two points — while the number of lost and stolen bags increased to 6%.

A newer study by limousine booking service Price4Limo shows that, of the travelers they surveyed, 55% of them have had baggage lost…and only 34% of them eventually had their belongings returned to them. But thanks to data from Air Travel Consumer Reports, we now know that both the airline and airport involved have a pretty significant role to play in that.

Price4Limo determined that, of major U.S. carriers, American Airlines was the biggest luggage mishandler in 2022, losing 850 bags per 100,000, or .85% of all bags (I am sitting, and cringing, on an American, DFW-bound flight at the time of this writing), followed by JetBlue with 670, Alaska Airlines with 640 and United Airlines with 620.

As far as airports go, Chicago O’Hare International Airport reportedly lost the most amount of baggage, followed by Las Vegas’s Harry Reid International Airport, San Diego International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. In other words, if you’re planning to fly American to Chicago any time in the foreseeable future, consider carrying on.

The reason for the increase in mishandled baggage is obvious: staffing shortages. “Airlines, ground handlers, and airports have downsized to maintain viability during the pandemic, which has impacted resources and expertise dedicated to baggage management,” the SITA report read. “Unaddressed, this challenge may see the mishandling rate continue to creep up and become much higher than it was pre-pandemic.”

But knowing the reality of the situation does little to quell concerns. The Price4Limo study also showed that 78% of respondents feel anxious checking luggage given the current climate. Even the 82% that said they always check bags copped to worrying every time they drop their baggage off. So if you, like me, find yourself flying on any of the worst offending airlines, or into the worst airports, and you’re banking on your bag being in the cargo hold below you? Ts and Ps.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.

Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
DELAWARE STATE
InsideHook

The Brett Favre Welfare Scandal Now Includes Funding a Concussion Cream

Already the subject of an ongoing investigation into his alleged involvement with a massive scandal in Mississippi that has allegedly defrauded one of the poorest states in America of at least $77 million intended to help impoverished citizens, Brett Favre has now also been linked to misappropriating funds to aid in the creation and promotion of a concussion prevention cream, according to Front Office Sports.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
InsideHook

It Looks Like United Is Stealthily Try to Bring Back Change Fees

During the first year of COVID, the travel industry seemed willing to break with tradition and allow (gasp) passengers more leeway in changing or canceling flights, often waiving fees. But travel podcaster Jason Rabinowitz recently noticed United Airlines seemingly backtracking on (or working around) this no-fee policy when it comes to changing tickets, part of a sad trend of returning to the worst of pre-2020 booking experiences.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Lawyer and This Is What You’re Entitled to When Your Luggage Gets Lost or Items Are Broken While Flying’

Apple Airtags were a non-negotiable for me while I was traveling earlier this year after hearing about the increases in missing, damaged, or delayed bags at airports. A recent study by Forbes Advisor found that out of the 2,000 travelers surveyed, 21 percent said their luggage was delayed by two hours or more, with 11 percent claiming their luggage was lost and never returned.
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Thrillist

Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule

Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
FLORIDA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Tyla

Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation

A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy