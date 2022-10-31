The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation Annual Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, November 16th, at The Battle House Hotel, Moonlight Ballroom. The doors open at 11:30 am. Lunch begins at 12:00pm. Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation is committed to a safe community and to the support of the Mobile Police Department. The featured speaker is Retired U.S. Navy SEAL, Lt. Jason Redman, who will share his personal story of overcoming adversity. This is a great opportunity for the Community to show their support to the Mobile Police Department and hear an amazing speaker. For more information – please visit the website: MLEFoundation.com.

MOBILE, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO