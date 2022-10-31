ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPMI

Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Five shot, two arrested in Mobile robbery attempt shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers responded to 8201 Ziegler Boulevard, All Plastics & Fiberglass Inc., in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the three of the victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle stopped...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

11-year-old girl shot in Prichard, police search for suspects

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Police in Prichard are searching for the person responsible for shooting an 11-year-old girl. City spokesman TJ Pettway tells NBC 15 news: it happened at the Saint Sephens Woods Apartments just after 5 Wednesday night. According to city officials, the girl was shot on the...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Armed Theodore cocaine dealer sentenced to five years in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Theodore man was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to possess cocaine with intent to distribute it. According to court documents, Marcus Maurice Dryer, 45, was arrested by Mobile narcotics detectives on January 25, 2022. That day, detectives executed a search warrant at Dryer’s residence in Theodore and recovered, among other things, two kilograms of cocaine, 345 grams of marijuana,
THEODORE, AL
WPMI

Sheriff's Office seeks info on theft of vehicles from Theodore auto lot

THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the investigation of six vehicles stolen from a Theodore auto dealer:. Today we are spotlighting a business located at 7361 Moffett road. On November 2, at approximately 9:45 pm, Three or four THUGS broke into D. Wallace Auto sales and stole 6 vehicles. #saywhat #todayisabeautifuldaytodrive.
THEODORE, AL
WPMI

Pedestrian killed in I-65 Service Rd accident

According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., police officers responded to East I-65 Service Road in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim lying on the roadway, unresponsive. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder

According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
IRVINGTON, AL
WPMI

Family of suicide victim creating nonprofit to help people struggling with mental health

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Monday's stand off against Mobile Police resulted in the death of one local man. Terrance Duncan, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now his family is speaking out and advocating for mental health. Family members told me no one should have to feel alone, that's why they're using the tragedy that they experienced to amplify that message and save lives.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MFRD rescues wheelchair bound resident from house fire

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A special needs patient is recovering from smoke inhalation tonight after being pulled from a burning home by Mobile firefighters. Crews broke down the door a home on Rylands Street after they found smoke inside just before 9 this morning. Firefighters heard a scream... That's...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation prepares for annual luncheon

The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation Annual Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, November 16th, at The Battle House Hotel, Moonlight Ballroom. The doors open at 11:30 am. Lunch begins at 12:00pm. Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation is committed to a safe community and to the support of the Mobile Police Department. The featured speaker is Retired U.S. Navy SEAL, Lt. Jason Redman, who will share his personal story of overcoming adversity. This is a great opportunity for the Community to show their support to the Mobile Police Department and hear an amazing speaker. For more information – please visit the website: MLEFoundation.com.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MCSO rescues dogs showing signs of long-term neglect from West Mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 18 months, people living in one West Mobile neighborhood are feeling somewhat relived knowing some of their neighbor's dogs were taken to safety. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a major raid at this home Wednesday morning off Repoll Road, rescuing 11 dogs that showed signs of long-term neglect, according to a veterinarian. The MCSO also said it appears there's been a steady rotation of dogs coming through that home.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Traffic Fatality on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road

According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a semi-trailer truck on Rangeline Road. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim deceased. Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling in the southbound lane...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Homeless camp causing safety concerns for Tillman's Corner business

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For several months now NBC15 has reported on the numerous homeless camps in Mobile. The camps behind the Lowes in Tillmans Corner, under the bridge at I-65 near Government Boulevard, and in the Crestview subdivision. Now one business down the road from the first Lowes...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Local leaders voice support for voting YES on Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A show of support, today, from top local law enforcement leaders and city and county officials who want you, the voters, to vote "Yes" on Aniah's law . The constitutional amendment, if passed in next Tuesday's election, would allow judges to deny bond to those who are charged with committing nine of 12 designated violent crimes.
MOBILE, AL

