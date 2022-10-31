Read full article on original website
WPMI
Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
WPMI
Five shot, two arrested in Mobile robbery attempt shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers responded to 8201 Ziegler Boulevard, All Plastics & Fiberglass Inc., in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the three of the victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle stopped...
WPMI
Crimestoppers offers potential cash reward for suspect in Chickasaw park murder
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — Crimestoppers has offered a reward for Joseph Michael Timmons., the suspect in the recent Chickasaw park murder of Michael Bohannon. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for the location of fugitive, Joseph Michael Timmons.
WPMI
11-year-old girl shot in Prichard, police search for suspects
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Police in Prichard are searching for the person responsible for shooting an 11-year-old girl. City spokesman TJ Pettway tells NBC 15 news: it happened at the Saint Sephens Woods Apartments just after 5 Wednesday night. According to city officials, the girl was shot on the...
WPMI
Armed Theodore cocaine dealer sentenced to five years in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Theodore man was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to possess cocaine with intent to distribute it. According to court documents, Marcus Maurice Dryer, 45, was arrested by Mobile narcotics detectives on January 25, 2022. That day, detectives executed a search warrant at Dryer’s residence in Theodore and recovered, among other things, two kilograms of cocaine, 345 grams of marijuana,
WPMI
Sheriff's Office seeks info on theft of vehicles from Theodore auto lot
THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the investigation of six vehicles stolen from a Theodore auto dealer:. Today we are spotlighting a business located at 7361 Moffett road. On November 2, at approximately 9:45 pm, Three or four THUGS broke into D. Wallace Auto sales and stole 6 vehicles. #saywhat #todayisabeautifuldaytodrive.
WPMI
Pedestrian killed in I-65 Service Rd accident
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., police officers responded to East I-65 Service Road in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim lying on the roadway, unresponsive. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking...
WPMI
MCSO arrest and charge man with felony murder for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile man was arrested and charged with felony murder after he knowingly gave another man fentanyl which killed him, according to investigators. Officials said this is the first case in Mobile County where felony murder charges have been brought against someone who sold fentanyl causing death.
WPMI
Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder
According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
WPMI
Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
WPMI
Family of suicide victim creating nonprofit to help people struggling with mental health
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Monday's stand off against Mobile Police resulted in the death of one local man. Terrance Duncan, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now his family is speaking out and advocating for mental health. Family members told me no one should have to feel alone, that's why they're using the tragedy that they experienced to amplify that message and save lives.
WPMI
MFRD rescues wheelchair bound resident from house fire
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A special needs patient is recovering from smoke inhalation tonight after being pulled from a burning home by Mobile firefighters. Crews broke down the door a home on Rylands Street after they found smoke inside just before 9 this morning. Firefighters heard a scream... That's...
WPMI
Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation prepares for annual luncheon
The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation Annual Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, November 16th, at The Battle House Hotel, Moonlight Ballroom. The doors open at 11:30 am. Lunch begins at 12:00pm. Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation is committed to a safe community and to the support of the Mobile Police Department. The featured speaker is Retired U.S. Navy SEAL, Lt. Jason Redman, who will share his personal story of overcoming adversity. This is a great opportunity for the Community to show their support to the Mobile Police Department and hear an amazing speaker. For more information – please visit the website: MLEFoundation.com.
WPMI
MCSO rescues dogs showing signs of long-term neglect from West Mobile home
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 18 months, people living in one West Mobile neighborhood are feeling somewhat relived knowing some of their neighbor's dogs were taken to safety. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a major raid at this home Wednesday morning off Repoll Road, rescuing 11 dogs that showed signs of long-term neglect, according to a veterinarian. The MCSO also said it appears there's been a steady rotation of dogs coming through that home.
WPMI
Traffic Fatality on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road
According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a semi-trailer truck on Rangeline Road. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim deceased. Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling in the southbound lane...
WPMI
Homeless camp causing safety concerns for Tillman's Corner business
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For several months now NBC15 has reported on the numerous homeless camps in Mobile. The camps behind the Lowes in Tillmans Corner, under the bridge at I-65 near Government Boulevard, and in the Crestview subdivision. Now one business down the road from the first Lowes...
WPMI
Mobile County's flagship road improvement program Pay-As-You-Go is on the Nov. 8 ballot
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County’s flagship road and bridge program is once again up for voter approval in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. The 2022 Transportation Pay-As-You-Go Program is the last item on the Mobile County ballot entitled Special County Election. Mobile County’s Pay-As-You-Go...
WPMI
MCPSS board member comments on Blount vs. Murphy brawl, school system still silent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is now learning an investigation is underway following the brawl last Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. The Alabama High School Athletic Association is looking at what punishment, if any, to hand out to the students involved....
WPMI
Local leaders voice support for voting YES on Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A show of support, today, from top local law enforcement leaders and city and county officials who want you, the voters, to vote "Yes" on Aniah's law . The constitutional amendment, if passed in next Tuesday's election, would allow judges to deny bond to those who are charged with committing nine of 12 designated violent crimes.
WPMI
2022 Turkey Trot For Hope & Gobble Wobble fundraiser for Camp Rap-A-Hope
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thanksgiving day, runners will gather at Battleship Park for a good cause. The 2022 Turkey Trot For Hope & Gobble Wobble is a major fundraiser for Camp Rap-A-Hope, a camp for Gulf Coast children faced with cancer. Camp Rap-A-Hope is an organization that provides...
