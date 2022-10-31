Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
multihousingnews.com
Bronx Affordable Community Opens Doors
The $178 million development is the largest passive house in North America. A 277-unit, fully affordable community dubbed 425 Grand Concourse has officially opened its doors in The Bronx. The 26-story building features 310,000 square feet of mixed-use and mixed-income housing space. Co-developers Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corp., together with Monadnock Construction and Dattner Architects, completed the $178 million project that is also the largest passive house in North America.
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a month
You have less than two weeks left to apply for this housing lottery with some super affordable rents for those who qualify. The deadline is November 14, 2022 for the Linden Terrace II lottery.
brickunderground.com
5 NYC one-bedroom condos for sale with monthlies under $900
If you’re looking to buy a condo in New York City, finding an apartment with low monthly carrying costs can help you stretch your budget—an important consideration now that the average 30-year mortgage rates are above 7 percent. That’s because with a condo, you pay monthly common charges...
New York Post
This Brooklyn rental has hit the market for a record $35K per month
It’s a palace fit for the borough of Kings. A fully furnished, bohemian-chic home in Williamsburg has just hit the market for a cool $35,000 per month — making it Brooklyn’s most expensive rental, according to StreetEasy, and Williamsburg’s priciest in history, The Post has learned.
Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'
Instead of the getting keys to their new Queens apartment, one couple said they got a real estate runaround and were left nearly homeless.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 915 Elsmere Place Senior Apartments in West Farms, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 915 Elsmere Place Senior Apartments, a nine-story residential building in West Farms, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 15 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 39 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC
New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
bkmag.com
MacKenzie Scott gives unsolicited donation of $11 million to a Brooklyn school
A Brooklyn school is the latest recipient in MacKenzie Scott’s donation spree. Ascend Public Charter Schools, the borough’s largest charter school, announced that it had received an “unsolicited” $11 million gift from the billionaire philanthropist, which the school notes is its largest single donation the 15-year-old institution has ever received.
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Woman raped near Pier 45 in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park: NYPD
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was raped while jogging near Pier 45 in the West Village’s Hudson River Park early Thursday, according to authorities. A suspect was taken into police custody hours after the attack, police sources told PIX11 News. Investigators are also looking into whether the suspect is connected to at least […]
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
therealdeal.com
AG suit piles on Brooklyn developer accused of stealing deposits
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a Brooklyn developer accused of stealing more than $5 million by fraudulently selling fake condos. The attorney general on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, accusing him of cheating at least 20 families of Chinese immigrants. The suit comes after affected families filed lawsuits of their own.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
Man found dead inside bakery freezer, police say
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a bakery’s walk-in freezer on Thursday morning. New York City police confirmed that officers were called to Beigel’s Bakery just after 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a man found “unconscious and unresponsive” inside the walk-in freezer.
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
Queens Neighborhood Overwhelmed By Violent Squirrel Attacks
Boasting one of the lowest rates of crime per capita in all of New York City, Queens' neighborhood Rego Park has long been one of the most desired places to live in New York City. However, a number of residents have been viciously accosted by several violently aggressive squirrels in ...
