The Brett Favre Welfare Scandal Now Includes Funding a Concussion Cream

Brett Favre just keeps looking worse. Michael Owens/Getty

Already the subject of an ongoing investigation into his alleged involvement with a massive scandal in Mississippi that has allegedly defrauded one of the poorest states in America of at least $77 million intended to help impoverished citizens, Brett Favre has now also been linked to misappropriating funds to aid in the creation and promotion of a concussion prevention cream, according to Front Office Sports.

Per FOS, Florida-based pharmaceutical company Prevacus received $2.2 million in Mississippi state welfare funds for the development of PreVPro, a cream intended to treat concussions that Favre (who was an investor in Prevacus) touted at Super Bowl LIV on Fox News in February 2020. “Prevacus is a company that is going to treat concussions, but we also have a pre-game cream, PreVPro, which is available now,” Favre said in the interview. “You apply it on the neck. It’s a cream. A concussion is inflammation of the brain, which is bad. It adds some relief for six hours. It’s pretty neat.”

If the allegations are true, Favre thought that PreVPro was neat enough to play a role in diverting funding from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) to develop the cream. “Investigators in recent weeks have delved more into Favre’s role in getting those TANF funds, which were funneled from Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS) through a non-profit and, finally, to Prevacus,” according to FOS. “And, more specifically, sources told FOS that investigators are combing over records related to Favre and the PreVPro cream. Like Favre’s other links to the more than $8 million in misspent funds, one source said text messages are again likely to play a major role in the probe.”

Earlier this month, the Pro Football Hall of Famer (for now) denied he had done anything wrong and claimed he was actually a victim.

“I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight. No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me. I tried to help my alma mater USM [University of Southern Mississippi], a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”

At this point, Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing in the case.