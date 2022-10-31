ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Heights, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Man found shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was found shot to death in north St. Louis Thursday morning. At approximately 8 a.m., the man was found shot in the head at St. Louis Avenue and Hamilton, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Authorities locate missing woman and two children

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children has been canceled. The St. Louis County Police Department has reported that Shavonna White and her two children were found safe. St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Two men plead guilty to meth related charges, which involved bringing 100 Pounds of methamphetamine to Missouri

Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday and admitted trying to pick up 100 pounds of methamphetamine that was being brought to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
PACIFIC, MO
mymoinfo.com

High Ridge man injured after striking a deer

A High Ridge man was seriously injured after striking a deer while riding his motorcycle Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Hanford Wrenfrow was driving his 2015 Harley Davidson east on Highway 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard when he struck the deer in the roadway. Wrenfrow was taken by ambulance to SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton by private conveyance. The accident took place at 4:15 Wednesday morning.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Jail layout and use

(Hillsboro) Over the years, there have been many changes and even additions to the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro. Brenda Short has been the Jail Administrator for the past couple of years. She says they use all three floors of the building for housing inmates. Short says the other floors...
HILLSBORO, MO
Washington Missourian

South Point Elementary locks down

South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOX News Radio

Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
FOX2now.com

Winning $100K scratchers ticket sold at a Mo. Walmart

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A $100,000 winning scratcher ticket was sold at Walmart in Washington, Missouri, on October 21. The lottery ticket was a “Triple Bonus Crossword” scratchers ticket. The $5 game became available in January 2022. Players have more than $15.5 million collectively. The chances of winning...
WASHINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Four De Sotoans hurt in crash on Hwy. 21

Four young adults from De Soto were injured Sunday, Oct. 30, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:28 p.m., Vincent C. Gomez, 23, of De Soto was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado north on...
DE SOTO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy