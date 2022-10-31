Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
KMOV
Man found shot to death in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was found shot to death in north St. Louis Thursday morning. At approximately 8 a.m., the man was found shot in the head at St. Louis Avenue and Hamilton, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives and a...
KSDK
Police say more than 20 burglaries at St. Louis businesses are connected, teen suspects sought
ST. LOUIS — They're startling and dangerous break-ins at businesses across the St. Louis area. From downtown to south city to Soulard, police say the gun-carrying burglars are on the prowl. "These are all mostly night burglaries," said Major Renee Kriesmann with the Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department. In...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 22 years in prison for armed robbery of 4 stores and attempting to rob a 5th
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Thursday sentenced a man from St. Louis County, Missouri to 22 years in prison for the armed robbery of four stores and for trying to rob a fifth. Demetrius Smith, 35, pleaded guilty on July 25, just before his jury trial was set...
KSDK
Teenagers shot after stealing woman's Kia
Several teens were shot this week at a St. Louis gas station. This followed an apparent carjacking the teens were allegedly involved in.
KMOV
St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth. On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
KMOV
Authorities locate missing woman and two children
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children has been canceled. The St. Louis County Police Department has reported that Shavonna White and her two children were found safe. St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was...
kttn.com
Two men plead guilty to meth related charges, which involved bringing 100 Pounds of methamphetamine to Missouri
Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday and admitted trying to pick up 100 pounds of methamphetamine that was being brought to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
KSDK
Several crews respond to camper fire in Caseyville
The fire occurred on Bunkham Road. Crews said the camper caught fire, with flames spreading to the garage and home. No one was injured.
KMOV
Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
mymoinfo.com
High Ridge man injured after striking a deer
A High Ridge man was seriously injured after striking a deer while riding his motorcycle Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Hanford Wrenfrow was driving his 2015 Harley Davidson east on Highway 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard when he struck the deer in the roadway. Wrenfrow was taken by ambulance to SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton by private conveyance. The accident took place at 4:15 Wednesday morning.
Pam Hupp’s murder trial in Betsy Faria’s death transfers to SW Missouri
Pamela Hupp, the woman at the center of the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, will have her trial moved from Lincoln County to Greene County in southwest Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Jail layout and use
(Hillsboro) Over the years, there have been many changes and even additions to the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro. Brenda Short has been the Jail Administrator for the past couple of years. She says they use all three floors of the building for housing inmates. Short says the other floors...
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Wind a concern in St. Louis, Metro East
After a warm November day, wind will move into St. Louis and the Metro East. Rain could start around midnight.
Washington Missourian
South Point Elementary locks down
South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
FOX2now.com
Winning $100K scratchers ticket sold at a Mo. Walmart
WASHINGTON, Mo. – A $100,000 winning scratcher ticket was sold at Walmart in Washington, Missouri, on October 21. The lottery ticket was a “Triple Bonus Crossword” scratchers ticket. The $5 game became available in January 2022. Players have more than $15.5 million collectively. The chances of winning...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
myleaderpaper.com
Four De Sotoans hurt in crash on Hwy. 21
Four young adults from De Soto were injured Sunday, Oct. 30, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:28 p.m., Vincent C. Gomez, 23, of De Soto was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado north on...
KSDK
Missouri lawmaker plans to refile red flag legislation after St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Despite warning signs and requests from parents, Missouri law enforcement were unable to remove guns from the home of the gunman who killed two people on Oct. 24 at a St. Louis high school. “Two minutes after I got into class, they said the word, the...
Comments / 0